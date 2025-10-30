ATHENS — Georgia has released its first availability report for the upcoming game against the Florida Gators.

Georgia seems to be in good health on the offensive line, with Monroe Freeling, Earnest Greene and Juan Gaston all not listed on the report.

The Bulldogs have started six different offensive line combinations to start the season. Against Ole Miss, Georgia rolled with Freeling, Micah Morris, Drew Bobo, Dontrell Glover and Greene.

The off week would seem to greatly benefit that group.

“We’ve created a lot of depth through doing that and people that we can rotate in the game and keep the offensive line fresh, and that’s been really good for us,” center Drew Bobo said. “And just having a bye week to get even more healthy, kind of not as banged up as anymore. It’s just good to be able to go out there this week and just have a full offensive line and a lot of depth.”

At wide receiver, Colbie Young and Talyn Taylor are both listed as out. Young underwent surgery to repair a leg fracture.

Taylor has been dealing with a collarbone injury that has sidelined him since Georgia’s game against Kentucky. Kirby Smart provided an update on Taylor on Wednesday.

“I’m not sure the exact timetable. I know the history of that injury and what it takes, but we don’t put specifics on it. So I don’t really know. He’s back running, conditioning, moving around. He’s been in walk-throughs. He’s been great mentally. He’s paying attention to all the stuff. I love seeing him in the meetings and seeing his energy out there at practice.”

In the secondary, defensive back Kyron Jones was once again listed as out. He missed the Ole Miss game with a foot injury.

JaCorey Thomas started in his place in the win and is expected to do so once again on Saturday.

“Kyron, we’re trying to get him back as soon as we can,” Smart said. “We’re hopeful he’s able to make it back.”

For Florida, leading receiver Vernell Brown is listed as out, while running back Duke Clark and defensive back Javion Toombs are questionable.

Georgia’s game against Florida is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. ABC will broadcast the game.

The availability report will be updated on Thursday, Friday and then 90 minutes before kickoff on Saturday.

Georgia football injury report for Florida