Georgia fans shouldn’t be surprised by Bear Alexander transfer, or whatever comes next

Georgia freshman DT Big Bear Alexander wanted to wear Jordan Davis' number as a condition of his recruitment, but he'll be giving it up after entering the transfer portal.(Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
ATHENS — Anyone “shocked” to hear the news on Saturday that Georgia defensive tackle Bear Alexander has entered the transfer portal has not been paying attention.

NCAA legislation has enabled what amounts to free agency between the transfer portal and Name Image Likeness compensation.

Coach Kirby Smart has said he doesn’t have to like it, so much as he has needed to modify his approach to recruiting and player retention.

The Bulldogs’ fans fuming at the notion that another school might be on the other end of Alexander’s portal entry — a logical notion, for sure — but also take a look at Georgia’s recent additions:

• Dominic Lovett, Missouri’s leading receiver in 2022

• Rara Thomas, Mississippi State’s top WR in 2022

• Smoke Bouie, Texas A&M Top 100 DB signee

There will be more Georgia players leaving the program via the transfer portal this week — 12 have left off the 2022 team, and there were 13 that transferred off the 2021 team.

2022 team transfers

DL Bear Alexander to ?

DL Shone Washington to ?

WR Adonai Mitchell to Texas

LB Trezmen Marshall to Alabama

OLB MJ Sherman to Nebraska

CB Jaheim Singletary to Arkansas

OT Jacob Hood to Nebraska

TE Ryland Goede to Mississippi State

WR Dom Blaylock to ?

TE Brett Seither to Georgia Tech

TE Arik Gilbert to Nebraska

DT Bill Norton to Arizona

2021 team transfers

OL Cameron Kinnie to UCF

DL Tymon Mitchell to TCU

OL Clay Webb to Jacksonville State

DB Daran Branch to LSU

OL Owen Condon to SMU

WR Jermaine Burton to Alabama

QB J.T. Daniels to West Virginia

DB Latavious Brine to Arkansas

RB Lovasea Carroll to South Carolina

CB Jalen Kimber to Florida

WR Justin Robinson to Mississippi State

CB Ameer Speed to Michigan State

WR Jaylen Johnson to East Carolina

