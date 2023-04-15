Georgia fans shouldn’t be surprised by Bear Alexander transfer, or whatever comes next
ATHENS — Anyone “shocked” to hear the news on Saturday that Georgia defensive tackle Bear Alexander has entered the transfer portal has not been paying attention.
NCAA legislation has enabled what amounts to free agency between the transfer portal and Name Image Likeness compensation.
Coach Kirby Smart has said he doesn’t have to like it, so much as he has needed to modify his approach to recruiting and player retention.
The Bulldogs’ fans fuming at the notion that another school might be on the other end of Alexander’s portal entry — a logical notion, for sure — but also take a look at Georgia’s recent additions:
• Dominic Lovett, Missouri’s leading receiver in 2022
• Rara Thomas, Mississippi State’s top WR in 2022
• Smoke Bouie, Texas A&M Top 100 DB signee
There will be more Georgia players leaving the program via the transfer portal this week — 12 have left off the 2022 team, and there were 13 that transferred off the 2021 team.
2022 team transfers
DL Bear Alexander to ?
DL Shone Washington to ?
WR Adonai Mitchell to Texas
LB Trezmen Marshall to Alabama
OLB MJ Sherman to Nebraska
CB Jaheim Singletary to Arkansas
OT Jacob Hood to Nebraska
TE Ryland Goede to Mississippi State
WR Dom Blaylock to ?
TE Brett Seither to Georgia Tech
TE Arik Gilbert to Nebraska
DT Bill Norton to Arizona
2021 team transfers
OL Cameron Kinnie to UCF
DL Tymon Mitchell to TCU
OL Clay Webb to Jacksonville State
DB Daran Branch to LSU
OL Owen Condon to SMU
WR Jermaine Burton to Alabama
QB J.T. Daniels to West Virginia
DB Latavious Brine to Arkansas
RB Lovasea Carroll to South Carolina
CB Jalen Kimber to Florida
WR Justin Robinson to Mississippi State
CB Ameer Speed to Michigan State
WR Jaylen Johnson to East Carolina
