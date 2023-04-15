Georgia fans shouldn’t be surprised by Bear Alexander transfer, or whatever comes next

ATHENS — Anyone “shocked” to hear the news on Saturday that Georgia defensive tackle Bear Alexander has entered the transfer portal has not been paying attention. NCAA legislation has enabled what amounts to free agency between the transfer portal and Name Image Likeness compensation.

Coach Kirby Smart has said he doesn’t have to like it, so much as he has needed to modify his approach to recruiting and player retention. RELATED: Bear Alexander explains why he recommitted to Georgia after decommit The Bulldogs’ fans fuming at the notion that another school might be on the other end of Alexander’s portal entry — a logical notion, for sure — but also take a look at Georgia’s recent additions: • Dominic Lovett, Missouri’s leading receiver in 2022 • Rara Thomas, Mississippi State’s top WR in 2022 • Smoke Bouie, Texas A&M Top 100 DB signee

There will be more Georgia players leaving the program via the transfer portal this week — 12 have left off the 2022 team, and there were 13 that transferred off the 2021 team. 2022 team transfers DL Bear Alexander to ? DL Shone Washington to ? WR Adonai Mitchell to Texas LB Trezmen Marshall to Alabama OLB MJ Sherman to Nebraska

CB Jaheim Singletary to Arkansas OT Jacob Hood to Nebraska TE Ryland Goede to Mississippi State WR Dom Blaylock to ? TE Brett Seither to Georgia Tech TE Arik Gilbert to Nebraska

DT Bill Norton to Arizona 2021 team transfers OL Cameron Kinnie to UCF DL Tymon Mitchell to TCU OL Clay Webb to Jacksonville State DB Daran Branch to LSU OL Owen Condon to SMU WR Jermaine Burton to Alabama QB J.T. Daniels to West Virginia DB Latavious Brine to Arkansas RB Lovasea Carroll to South Carolina CB Jalen Kimber to Florida WR Justin Robinson to Mississippi State CB Ameer Speed to Michigan State WR Jaylen Johnson to East Carolina

