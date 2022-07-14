What updated ‘blue-chip ratio’ says about Georgia football’s title chances for 2022 season

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. What updated ‘blue-chip ratio’ says about Georgia football in 2022 season One of the most important pieces of information in terms of identifying championship-caliber teams dropped on Wednesday, as Bud Elliott of 247Sports published the annual ‘Blue-Chip Ratio’. The ratio is what percentage of your roster is made up of blue-chip recruits, or 4-or 5-star prospects. With Georgia being one of the best-recruiting programs in the country under Kirby Smart, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Bulldogs have the No. 3 blue-chip ratio in the country at 77 percent.

That's a slight drop from a season ago, when Georgia had an 80 percent mark. In the grand scheme of things, that difference is negligible. The Bulldogs still exceed the 50 percent mark, which every champion of the College Football Playoff and late-era BCS has done. In the age of modern recruiting rankings, if you're going to win it all, over half of your roster needs to come with elite recruiting rankings. Georgia signed the No. 3 ranked recruiting class last season. The three before that saw Georgia finish fourth, first and second. As it stands right now, Georgia has the No. 9 class. Of the 13 commits, 10 are blue-chip prospects which comes out to 77 percent. With plenty of top targets out there still for the Bulldogs, Georgia is going to remain above the blue-chip threshold for the foreseeable future.

As for the rest of college football, there are some noteworthy trends. Alabama once again has the nation’s highest blue-chip ratio. But whereas it was 84 percent a season ago, this year a staggering 89 percent of their roster is made up of blue-chip recruits. That is the highest number ever. Sandwiched between the two SEC powers is Ohio State at 80 percent. While not everyone values recruiting the same, it probably isn’t a coincidence that the three teams who have a blue-chip ratio over 75 percent are the three best betting favorites to win it all this season. Rounding out the top-5 are Oklahoma and Texas A&M, who both cracked 70 percent for the first time. This is the first season in which five teams have a total higher tha 70 percent.