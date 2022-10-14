Kirby Smart slows down Branson Robinson-Nick Chubb comparisons: ‘He’s going to be a really good football player’
ATHENS — Baby Chubb, little Chubb, Chubb 2.0 whatever nickname you choose to go with for Georgia freshman running back Branson Robinson, most of them seemed to be tied to former Georgia running back Nick Chubb.
Robinson had his breakout moment this past weekend for the Bulldogs as he ran for 98 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. His physical running style, along with his otherworldly weight room accomplishments, would make it easy to compare Robinson to Chubb.
But that’s not a fair standard for Robinson. For one, Chubb is Georgia’s second all-time leading rusher and currently leads the NFL in rushing.
More importantly, we shouldn’t use Chubb as the prism through which we view the freshman running back who is just starting his college career.
“I don’t think it’s fair. Like, I’ll let you guys do all the comparing. I’m happy with who Branson is. Branson’s his own person,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I don’t think giving him comparisons is fair to him or the others. And I think he’s going to be a really good football player. He has great burst and acceleration. And he has great toughness.”
Robinson earned his most productive day in part due to an injury to Kendall Milton. The junior running back left the Auburn game with a groin injury.
It wasn’t always clear that Robinson was going to emerge this quickly for Georgia. There were times during fall camp when he was fifth on the depth chart, behind fellow freshman Andrew Paul. Paul tore his ACL in August, leading to a slight increase in reps for Robinson.
Just as Robinson showed against Auburn, he is more than just a weightlifter playing football. He’s growing every week into a better running back, one who is already capable of helping this Georgia team. The 98 rushing yards were the most by a Georgia running back in a game this season.
The Bulldogs aren’t going to ask him to be the freshman version of Chubb, an impossible ask given Chubb’s 2014 season is the best non-Herschel Walker season by a running back in program history. That would be a tremendous weight to carry, even if Robinson might be physically capable of doing it.
Instead, they want Robinson to continue to be the best version of Robinson. A true one-of-one on this Georgia team.
“The type of person I think he is impressed me more,” Truss said. “How personal he is, the great character he has, I think was more impressive than anything he did on the field or in the weight room.”
Broderick Jones shares crazy weightlifting stories about Branson Robinson
