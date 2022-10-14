Kirby Smart slows down Branson Robinson-Nick Chubb comparisons: ‘He’s going to be a really good football player’

ATHENS — Baby Chubb, little Chubb, Chubb 2.0 whatever nickname you choose to go with for Georgia freshman running back Branson Robinson, most of them seemed to be tied to former Georgia running back Nick Chubb. Robinson had his breakout moment this past weekend for the Bulldogs as he ran for 98 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. His physical running style, along with his otherworldly weight room accomplishments, would make it easy to compare Robinson to Chubb.

Related: Branson Robinson wins SEC freshman of the week after breakout performance But that’s not a fair standard for Robinson. For one, Chubb is Georgia’s second all-time leading rusher and currently leads the NFL in rushing. More importantly, we shouldn’t use Chubb as the prism through which we view the freshman running back who is just starting his college career. “I don’t think it’s fair. Like, I’ll let you guys do all the comparing. I’m happy with who Branson is. Branson’s his own person,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I don’t think giving him comparisons is fair to him or the others. And I think he’s going to be a really good football player. He has great burst and acceleration. And he has great toughness.” Robinson earned his most productive day in part due to an injury to Kendall Milton. The junior running back left the Auburn game with a groin injury. It wasn’t always clear that Robinson was going to emerge this quickly for Georgia. There were times during fall camp when he was fifth on the depth chart, behind fellow freshman Andrew Paul. Paul tore his ACL in August, leading to a slight increase in reps for Robinson.

UGA News