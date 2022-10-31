Former Georgia defender Brenton Cox dismissed from Florida

Cox transferred to Florida during the 2019 season. Cox did get into it with several Georgia Bulldogs after Georgia went up 42-20, appearing to throw a punch.

“It’s always good to see Brenton,” Offensive lineman Warren McClendon said. “Even though he chose to leave here and go to Florida, he’s a good player and it was fun going against him.

Georgia came away with a 42-20 win over the Gators. Cox came into the game with 2.0 sacks and had a team-high 8.0 tackles for loss. The defensive end jumped offside on Brock Bowers’ 29-yard catch in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs take on Tennessee this week, while Florida plays Texas A&M.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation