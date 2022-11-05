Dawgnation Logo
WATCH: Brett Thorson bombs 75-yard punt, sets up near-safety for Georgia football

Georgia football-Brett Thorson-punt-tennessee
100822 ATHENS: Georgia punter Brett Thorson gets his leg into a long punt against Auburn during the first quarter in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Athens. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Kirby Smart wasn’t sure how good Georgia’s punt team was, given the Bulldogs have punted just 18 times this season.

Safe to say, we got an answer on Saturday, when freshman Brett Thorson bombed a 75-yard punt. It is the longest punt in Georgia football history.

Smart often stresses the importance of special teams play and we see why that was the case, giving Georgia some major momentum.

