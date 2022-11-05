WATCH: Brett Thorson bombs 75-yard punt, sets up near-safety for Georgia football
Kirby Smart wasn’t sure how good Georgia’s punt team was, given the Bulldogs have punted just 18 times this season.
Safe to say, we got an answer on Saturday, when freshman Brett Thorson bombed a 75-yard punt. It is the longest punt in Georgia football history.
Smart often stresses the importance of special teams play and we see why that was the case, giving Georgia some major momentum.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Live Updates: Georgia-Tennessee showdown, Kirby Smart’s pregame thoughts on officiating
- Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey takes on expanded role with Adonai Mitchell still sidelined
- Tim Tebow: Don’t count Stetson Bennett and Brock Bowers out of Heisman Trophy race
- Kirby Smart shares Georgia mindset on College GameDay: ‘Hunt with a purpose’
- ‘Weightless’ Jalin Hyatt expects physical play from Georgia, ready to exploit matchups
- Around the SEC: 3 keys for Georgia and Tennessee wins, TV times and networks
UGA News
- WATCH: Brett Thorson bombs 75-yard punt, sets up near-safety for Georgia football
- Georgia football-Tennessee game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 10 game (Nov. 5, 2022)
- For Georgia football players, the action is all the juice needed against No. 1 Tennessee
- LOOK: Georgia shares how it will honor Vince Dooley, Charley Trippi against Tennessee
- Anonymous coaches rip Georgia football defense, wide receivers to ESPN
NextGeorgia QB Stetson Bennett rings up 13-yard TD run, mocks pranksters