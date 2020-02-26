Brian Herrien shares a perfect Nick Chubb story that captures Georgia football culture

INDIANAPOLIS — Nick Chubb had something to tell Brian Herrien. Unfortunately, they were in the middle of a College Football Playoff game against Oklahoma, so it would have to wait. The Bulldogs would go on to win that game, meaning Herrien would have to wait a little longer. Then Georgia played in the national title game, meaning all of Chubb’s and Herrien’s focus would be on that.

Shortly after that game both Chubb and fellow running back Sony Michel went right into training for the 2018 NFL Draft. Herrien and Chubb never got a chance to chat in person, leading Herrien to text Chubb to see if legendary Georgia running back was just messing with him. He very much was not. Chubb had intended to tell him his message in person but instead had to resort to texting it to him. “He was just telling me to go show them who you are,” Herrien said. ‘”Tell them that you can be a starter and show them that you can be that guy. Me and Sony was always telling you that.’ “He was always encouraging me. Always telling me that he could see it, that Sony could see it.” As Herrien went on to play a key role on the last two Georgia teams and made key plays in rivalry games against Tennessee and Florida, he carried Chubb’s words with him. “It meant a lot because he was an older guy and one who was there before me,” Herrien said. “He’s doing what he’s doing now in the NFL but for him to say that to me really meant a lot.”

Chubb went on to finish second in the NFL last season in rushing yards. But after speaking with a number of former Bulldogs at the 2020 NFL Combine, it’s clear to see the impact he and some of the other past Bulldog greats have on this next crop of Georgia standouts. D’Andre Swift mentioned that both Chubb and Michel reached out to give advice about the NFL draft process, as did Mecole Hardman. Solomon Kindley, Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson all spoke highly of fellow 2017 Bulldog Isaiah Wynn. “He told me last year that I have a good chance of being drafted,” Thomas said of Wynn. “I just had to continue to work hard and do the things that got me here.” Kindley compared Wynn to a big brother, while Wilson did the same in praising the relationship he had with Wynn. “Big Wynn is like my older brother,” Wilson said. “I love the way he is, he’s a genuine guy. He gives me some pointers on certain things, helped me weed out certain agents in this process. “He’s a great person to be honest with you.”