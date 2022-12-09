Brock Bowers didn’t need Mackey Award to validate his impact for Georgia football

Al Pacino didn’t win his first Oscar for his role as Michael Corleone in The Godfather. Martin Scorsese finally won Best Picture for The Departed, and not Goodfellas. Michael Mann’s Heat didn’t get nominated for a single Academy Award.

Sometimes in life, your best work isn’t appreciated properly in the moment. Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer probably knows that feeling. Brock Bowers does as well, as the Georgia tight end won the John Mackey Award, given to the nation’s best tight end.