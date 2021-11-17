Georgia quarterbacks Brock Vandagriff, Carson Beck earn Kirby Smart’s confidence

ATHENS — Georgia has arguably the most talented quarterbacks room in the SEC, and the players just keep getting better. Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart wouldn’t elaborate on any plans for a QB rotation in the noon game with Charleston Southern on Saturday, indicating it would be circumstantial.

RELATED: Kirby pushing for more in practice, also updates George Pickens But there would seem to be a great likelihood that Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff could see repetitions if No. 1-ranked Georgia takes a decisive lead on the FCS Buccaneers at Sanford Stadium. Smart indicated on Tuesday he has been pleased with redshirt freshman Carson Beck and freshman Brock Vandagriff. “I’ve seen Brock a lot up close because he’s been the scout team quarterback, and he’s simulated a lot of these guys (opposing quarterbacks),” Smart said. “Really athletic, makes throws on the run, very accurate, competitive. “He likes going against that defense each day. He doesn’t always have the best protection, but we’re not hitting him, either.” Vandagriff, a former 5-star from Prince Avenue Christian, has yet to throw a collegiate pass. He saw his only action against UAB this season.

Vandagriff was 6-of-9 passing for 47 yards in the G-Day Game last April, but his knowledge and feel for the Georgia offense has improved dramatically as he has started to settle in. Smart said Beck is also progressing. “Carson has continued to grow,” Smart said. “He hasn’t had as many reps as he had before — before he was working with the twos. “Now, his reps come through either mental reps, walk-through reps, or freeze reps, which we get some in practice,” he said. “I’ve been very pleased with both.” Beck was the No. 2 quarterback behind JT Daniels in spring drills, and going into and out of fall drills, Smart last Saturday. Beck was 22-of-31 passing for 236 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception in the G-Day Game.

Beck was 4-of-10 passing for 88 yards with a TD and an interception against UAB in his first extensive action this season. Beck also played a quarter-and-a-half against Vanderbilt and was 1-of-3 passing for 11 yards. “To be honest with you,” Smart said, “I have complete confidence in both of those guys as quarterbacks, they are really talented players.”

UGA News