WATCH: Georgia OL recruits battle against top defensive linemen at Under Armour All-America practices
ORLANDO, Fla., — Georgia has three offensive line recruits at the Under Armour All-America Game. There’s 5-star offensive tackle Broderick Jones, 4-star center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger and 4-star tackle Chad Lindberg.
Of the three, only Lindberg has officially signed with Georgia, while Jones and Van Pran both remained committed to Georgia. Jones is receiving heavy interest from Auburn, as he’s indicated there’s a 50-50 race between the two to sign him. He’s got official visits set for both schools as well as a trip to Tennessee planned before he signs on Feb. 5.
Van Pran only has a Georgia official on the books, and in speaking to him and Jones as well, Van Pran seems very locked into to Georgia. He didn’t sign during the early signing period because he wanted to sign with the rest of his high school teammates on Feb.5.
All three are taking part in the Under Armour All-American practices this week. On Sunday, Jones, Van Pran Lindberg got to do some drill work against some of the top defensive line prospects in the country.
You can see how each did below in the drill work. All three came away looking very strong, albeit they were only in helmets.
Jones spoke to reporters after the practice and spoke on a number of topics, including the thing he is most looking to see out of Georgia when he takes his official visit.
“Just trying to build relationships with coaches and players,” Jones said. “They just had a new offensive line coach come in. I have to get to know him more and I’m looking to do that more on the official visit.”
The new offensive line coach he is referring to is Matt Luke, who replaced Sam Pittman. Luke and Jones have spoken over the phone but have yet to meet face-to-face, which is important to Jones.
Georgia has a big need for Jones, who is the No. 2 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 19 overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The Bulldogs saw both starting offensive tackles depart early for the 2020 NFL Draft in Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson.
But early playing time isn’t something Jones very worried about.
“I know the playing time is going to come down to me. It’s not about the school,” Jones said. “Either way I know have to go in and work, learn the playbook, hit the weight room, work on my skillset. Hopefully, I won’t have to redshirt and can start my freshman year.”
Jones did have some strong things to say about Van Pran, who have often been seen chatting and conversating with during this week.
“That’s someone I can see as a roommate. Someone I can look at as a brother,” Jones said. “I’m pretty sure Sed is locked in with Georgia. I’m pretty sure he’s happy with what’s going on.”
Jones, Van Pran and Lindberg are three of the eight future Bulldogs who will be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 2. Three other targets will be announcing their decisions, including 5-star prospects Darnell Washington and Zach Evans.
