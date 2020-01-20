Why new offensive hire Buster Faulkner is ‘the perfect complement to Todd Monken’

Former Georgia offensive linemen and All-American can admit he’s a little bit biased towards new Georgia offensive quality control coach Buster Faulkner. The reason being Stinchcomb has known Faulkner since his high school days, as the two led Parkview High School in Lilburn, Ga., to its first state title in 1997. But Stinchcomb can also make a well-reasoned argument for why adding a mind like Faulkner, who has offensive coordinator experience at Southern Miss, Arkansas State and Middle Tennessee State, is a very good sign for the future of the Georgia program.

"You just brought in someone with experience with the NFL ranks who knows what it looks like when you have some of the elite athletes on the planet playing for you," Stinchcomb said in regard to new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. "Buster comes from a background where you have to create a little more opportunities because you don't have that same level of talent. "I think this new role for him is a great compliment to coach Monken being hired and the rest of the staff." Georgia hired Monken on Friday and named him the offensive coordinator. He's spent the past four seasons working as an NFL coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Southern Miss. This past season at Southern Miss, Faulkner's offense ranked 19th in the country in passing yards per game. The Golden Eagles went 6-7 this past season, which was Faulkner's only year with the school. Faulkner went to Twitter to thank Southern Miss for his time with the school. He also worked as the quarterbacks coach while working with the Golden Eagles.