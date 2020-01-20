Why new offensive hire Buster Faulkner is ‘the perfect complement to Todd Monken’
Former Georgia offensive linemen and All-American can admit he’s a little bit biased towards new Georgia offensive quality control coach Buster Faulkner. The reason being Stinchcomb has known Faulkner since his high school days, as the two led Parkview High School in Lilburn, Ga., to its first state title in 1997.
But Stinchcomb can also make a well-reasoned argument for why adding a mind like Faulkner, who has offensive coordinator experience at Southern Miss, Arkansas State and Middle Tennessee State, is a very good sign for the future of the Georgia program.
“You just brought in someone with experience with the NFL ranks who knows what it looks like when you have some of the elite athletes on the planet playing for you,” Stinchcomb said in regard to new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. “Buster comes from a background where you have to create a little more opportunities because you don’t have that same level of talent.
“I think this new role for him is a great compliment to coach Monken being hired and the rest of the staff.”
Georgia hired Monken on Friday and named him the offensive coordinator. He’s spent the past four seasons working as an NFL coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Southern Miss.
This past season at Southern Miss, Faulkner’s offense ranked 19th in the country in passing yards per game. The Golden Eagles went 6-7 this past season, which was Faulkner’s only year with the school.
Faulkner went to Twitter to thank Southern Miss for his time with the school. He also worked as the quarterbacks coach while working with the Golden Eagles.
It is important to note that Faulkner is joining the Georgia staff as a quality control coach and not as a specified on-field coach. The hiring of Monken put Georgia at 10 on-field assistant coaches. Meaning if Faulkner were to join those ranks, one of those 10 coaches would have to vacate that role. Georgia has said James Coley, the 2019 offensive coordinator, will remain on the staff as an assistant head coach.
But that doesn’t mean Faulkner is always destined for that role.
“I think it bodes well for Buster to learn the quote, unquote Georgia way and possibly be in a grooming opportunity for him a little bit down the road,” Stinchcomb said.
For example, Jay Johnson worked as an offensive analyst in his time at Georgia. Then after Mel Tucker was hired as the head coach at Colorado, Johnson used his time with the Bulldogs to become the offensive coordinator for Tucker.
