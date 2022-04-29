Georgia offensive lineman Cameron Kinnie enters transfer portal ahead of deadline

Kinnie signed with Georgia out of Collins Hill High School in the 2020 signing class. The Suwanee, Ga., native never appeared in a game for the Bulldogs in his two years with the team.

Players have until Sunday to enter the transfer portal if they are to be eligble for the 2022 season. Kinnie becomes the fourth Georgia offensive lineman to enter the transfer portal this spring. Owen Condon is transferring to SMU while Clay Webb is still looking for a new school. Amarius Mims elected to pull his name out of the transfer portal and return to Georgia.

Kinnie becomes the 12th scholarship player to enter the transfer portal since this past season ended. Of those players, 10 have found new schools and eight will still be playing at the Power 5 level. Five of those players will remain in the SEC, with Jermaine Burton’s transfer to Alabama being the highest-impact move.

Georgia had signed Kinnie as a center in the 2020 class, but the Bulldogs are well-stocked at the position at the moment. Starter Sedrick Van Pran returns, while Georgia has plenty of back-ups at the position in Warren Ericson, Austin Blaske and Jared Wilson. Georgia signed Griffin Scroggs as a center in the 2022 recruiting class as well.

With Kinnie entering the transfer portal it does move Georgia closer to the 85-man scholarship count. Per DawgNation’s unofficial count, Georgia is now at 88-scholarship players when factoring in the summer enrollees. But with some creative accounting, Georgia could already easily be under the 85-man limit and possibly even have room to add a player out of the transfer portal. Safety and wide receiver figure to be the biggest needs for Georgia coming out of spring practice.

The Bulldogs wrapped up spring practice nearly two weeks ago and will take the field on Sept. 3 against Oregon. A game time and TV network have not yet been announced for the game.

