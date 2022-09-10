Usage of Carson Beck against Samford could be another positive development for Georgia football offense

Dawgnation Logo
Samford
Sat, 9/10 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
(3) Georgia
  • Oregon State
    Sun, 9/11 on CBS Sports Network @2:30 AM ET
    Fresno State
    Mississippi State
    Sun, 9/11 on Fox Sports 1 @3:00 AM ET
    Arizona
    Louisville
    20
    Final
    UCF
    14
    Boise State
    31
    Final
    New Mexico
    14
  • (22) Wake Forest
    Sat, 9/10 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    Vanderbilt
    Arkansas State
    Sat, 9/10 on BTN @4:00 ET
    (2) Ohio State
    Southern Miss
    Sat, 9/10 on ACC Network @4:00 ET
    (16) Miami (FL)
    Ohio
    Sat, 9/10 on ABC @4:00 ET
    Penn State
  • North Carolina
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPNU @4:00 ET
    Georgia State
    (1) Alabama
    Sat, 9/10 on FOX @4:00 ET
    Texas
    Duke
    Sat, 9/10 on Fox Sports 1 @4:00 ET
    Northwestern
    Western Illinois
    Sat, 9/10 on BTN @4:00 ET
    Minnesota
  • South Carolina
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    (19) Arkansas
    UTSA
    Sat, 9/10 on CBS Sports Network @4:00 ET
    Army
    Missouri
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN2 @4:00 ET
    Kansas State
    Charleston Southern
    Sat, 9/10 on RSN @4:30 ET
    (13) North Carolina State
  • South Alabama
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    Central Michigan
    Southern Utah
    Sat, 9/10 on Pac-12 Network @5:30 ET
    (7) Utah
    Lafayette
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Temple
    Western Michigan
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Ball State
  • Marshall
    Sat, 9/10 on NBC @6:30 ET
    (5) Notre Dame
    Appalachian State
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN2 @7:30 ET
    (6) Texas A&M
    Memphis
    Sat, 9/10 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    Navy
    Maryland
    Sat, 9/10 on STADIUM @7:30 ET
    Charlotte
  • Colorado
    Sat, 9/10 on CBS @7:30 ET
    Air Force
    Tennessee
    Sat, 9/10 on ABC @7:30 ET
    (17) Pittsburgh
    Kennesaw State
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    (23) Cincinnati
    Furman
    Sat, 9/10 on ACC Network @7:30 ET
    (4) Clemson
  • Washington State
    Sat, 9/10 on FOX @7:30 ET
    (18) Wisconsin
    Wagner
    Sat, 9/10 on BTN @8:00 ET
    Rutgers
    Akron
    Sat, 9/10 on BTN @8:00 ET
    (15) Michigan State
    Eastern Kentucky
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN3 @8:00 ET
    Bowling Green
  • Iowa State
    Sat, 9/10 on BTN @8:00 ET
    Iowa
    Portland State
    Sat, 9/10 on Pac-12 Now @8:00 ET
    Washington
    UNLV
    Sat, 9/10 on Pac-12 Now @8:00 ET
    California
    Indiana State
    Sat, 9/10 on BTN @8:00 ET
    Purdue
  • (24) Houston
    Sat, 9/10 on Fox Sports 1 @8:00 ET
    Texas Tech
    Middle Tennessee
    Sat, 9/10 on MW Network @8:00 ET
    Colorado State
    Virginia
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPNU @8:00 ET
    Illinois
    Northern Colorado
    Sat, 9/10 on MW Network @8:00 ET
    Wyoming
  • Alabama State
    Sat, 9/10 on Pac-12 Network @9:00 ET
    UCLA
    Incarnate Word
    Sat, 9/10 on MW Network @9:30 ET
    Nevada
    Robert Morris
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN3 @10:00 ET
    Miami (OH)
    Holy Cross
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Buffalo
  • Southeastern Louisiana
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN3 @10:00 ET
    Florida Atlantic
    Gardner-Webb
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Coastal Carolina
    UAB
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Liberty
    Old Dominion
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    East Carolina
  • Kansas
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    West Virginia
    Weber State
    Sat, 9/10 on MW Network @11:00 ET
    Utah State
    Central Arkansas
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    (21) Ole Miss
    Northern Illinois
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Tulsa
  • Western Carolina
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Georgia Tech
    Eastern Michigan
    Sat, 9/10 on NFL Network @11:00 ET
    Louisiana
    Stephen F. Austin
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN3 @11:00 ET
    Louisiana Tech
    Alabama A&M
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN3 @11:00 ET
    Troy
  • (20) Kentucky
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    Florida
    Alcorn State
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Tulane
    Howard
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    South Florida
    Kent State
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    (9) Oklahoma
  • Lamar
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    SMU
    Florida International
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Texas State
    Syracuse
    Sat, 9/10 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    UConn
    UMass
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Toledo
  • Texas Southern
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN3 @11:30 ET
    North Texas
    Arizona State
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    (12) Oklahoma State
    Southern University
    Sat, 9/10 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    LSU
    McNeese State
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN3 @11:30 ET
    Rice
  • Georgia Southern
    Sat, 9/10 on Fox Sports 1 @11:30 ET
    Nebraska
    (14) USC
    Sat, 9/10 on ABC @11:30 ET
    Stanford
    San Jose State
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Auburn
    Idaho
    Sun, 9/11 on BTN @12:00 AM ET
    Indiana
  • Nicholls State
    Sun, 9/11 on ESPN3 @12:00 AM ET
    Louisiana-Monroe
    Tarleton State
    Sun, 9/11 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    TCU
    Boston College
    Sun, 9/11 on ACC Network @12:00 AM ET
    Virginia Tech
    Idaho State
    Sun, 9/11 on MW Network @12:00 AM ET
    San Diego State
  • Hawai'i
    Sun, 9/11 on BTN @12:00 AM ET
    (8) Michigan
    Eastern Washington
    Sun, 9/11 on Pac-12 Network @12:30 AM ET
    (11) Oregon
    New Mexico State
    Sun, 9/11 on ESPN+ @1:00 AM ET
    UTEP
    (10) Baylor
    Sun, 9/11 on ESPN @2:15 AM ET
    (25) BYU
  • Oregon State
    Sun, 9/11 on CBS Sports Network @2:30 AM ET
    Fresno State
    Mississippi State
    Sun, 9/11 on Fox Sports 1 @3:00 AM ET
    Arizona
    Louisville
    20
    Final
    UCF
    14
    Boise State
    31
    Final
    New Mexico
    14
  • (22) Wake Forest
    Sat, 9/10 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    Vanderbilt
    Arkansas State
    Sat, 9/10 on BTN @4:00 ET
    (2) Ohio State
    Southern Miss
    Sat, 9/10 on ACC Network @4:00 ET
    (16) Miami (FL)
    Ohio
    Sat, 9/10 on ABC @4:00 ET
    Penn State

Usage of Carson Beck against Samford could be another positive development for Georgia football offense

Carson Beck-Georgia football-UGA football
Georgia redshirt sophomore QB Carson Beck. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Related: NFL draft status, Heisman Trophy odds drastically change for Stetson Bennett after win over Oregon: ‘He’s got some (Tony) Romo in him’

That is where the real intrigue lies this week as far as the quarterback position goes. How aggressive is Kirby Smart in terms of getting Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton real reps against an opponent?

“Everyone has been getting better every day,” wide receiver Adonai Mitchell said. “Carson be ripping that thing. Stetson rip that thing. Brock rip that thing, little Gunner rip that thing. We got something.”

Bennett and Georgia overwhelmed Oregon so much to the point that Beck entered the game in relief of Bennett in the third quarter. He completed five of his six pass attempts for 71 yards and a touchdown pass to Kendall Milton.

He was the only quarterback other than Bennett to play for Georgia, clearly showing that he is the No. 2 quarterback for the Bulldogs as of right now. Beck had another solid spring and held off Vandagriff and Stockton as all three made strides in fall camp.

Carson was very calm, cool, and collective,” Smart said of Beck’s play against Oregon. “His disposition is such that the moment’s not too big for him. Like he’s done multiple times before, I thought he did a good job.”

What will be worth watching is how aggressive Georgia elects to get with Beck as well as Vandagriff and Stockton. Assuming the game goes to plan and Georgia is up big early in the second half, the Bulldogs could elect to just run the ball, eat clock and get out of dodge before next week’s game against South Carolina.

Georgia is down to just four scholarship running backs though, so the idea of feeding freshman Branson Robinson may not be as appealing as it once was. Georgia is also banged up at wide receiver with CJ Smith and Arian Smith dealing with injuries but there’s a curiosity to see what freshmen De’Nylon Morrissette and Dillon Bell bring to the offense.

“I’m riding them really hard because I have high expectations for them and they can help us,” Smart said. “They each have really good attributes and they both really want to help our team. They’re great young men. They do everything right off the field, they do what they’re supposed to do, they work really hard.”

There is tremendous value in getting in-game reps, even if it is against inferior competition. Bennett likely doesn’t make the throws he does in the College Football Playoff if he doesn’t light up UAB to start last season.

Showcasing the backups in a pass-oriented offense also helps combat the recruiting narrative forming around Georgia as far as its passing game at the moment. It would help players accumulate stats, something young players look for when considering a school.

The performance against Oregon opened a lot of eyes to what this offense could be. Smart himself admitted it was nice to see Beck operate in an offense that wasn’t designed to drain the clock.

How Beck and the other quarterbacks play on Saturday could add yet another chapter to the growing narrative that the Georgia offense is a different one going forward.

Even against an FCS team in the Samford Bulldogs.

“I promised to develop them,” Smart said. That’s what we promised them to do along with Coach Monken and our staff. There’s not a lot of places you can go to play for an offensive coordinator that coached quarterbacks and receivers in the NFL.”

How Georgia football offense could get even better

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextKirby Smart must decide on style points against FCS Samford, …
Leave a Comment