Usage of Carson Beck against Samford could be another positive development for Georgia football offense

That is where the real intrigue lies this week as far as the quarterback position goes. How aggressive is Kirby Smart in terms of getting Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton real reps against an opponent?

“Everyone has been getting better every day,” wide receiver Adonai Mitchell said. “Carson be ripping that thing. Stetson rip that thing. Brock rip that thing, little Gunner rip that thing. We got something.”

Bennett and Georgia overwhelmed Oregon so much to the point that Beck entered the game in relief of Bennett in the third quarter. He completed five of his six pass attempts for 71 yards and a touchdown pass to Kendall Milton.

He was the only quarterback other than Bennett to play for Georgia, clearly showing that he is the No. 2 quarterback for the Bulldogs as of right now. Beck had another solid spring and held off Vandagriff and Stockton as all three made strides in fall camp.

“Carson was very calm, cool, and collective,” Smart said of Beck’s play against Oregon. “His disposition is such that the moment’s not too big for him. Like he’s done multiple times before, I thought he did a good job.”