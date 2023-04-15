Georgia football reveals new championship ring for 2022 team
Shortly before Georgia began its spring game, the Bulldogs shared what their 2022 championship rings would look like.
The Bulldogs leaned heavily into the back-to-back theme, as the Bulldogs went 15-0 to cap the 2022 season. Georgia beat TCU 65-7 to win the national championship.
Smart recently highlighted Javon Bullard, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Dillon Bell and Kamari Lassiter as players who have emerged as leaders. Other players who will be central figures on this team include Sedrick Van Pran, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Kendall Milton, Brock Bowers, Tate Ratledge and Zion Logue.
Georgia will have to replace quarterback Stetson Bennett, while Mike Bobo takes over for Todd Monken as the team’s offensive coordinator. Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton are all battling to be the team’s starting quarterback. How the quarterbacks play on G-Day will go a long way in determining who will be the team’s starting quarterback.
