How USC firing Clay Helton impacts Georgia football

Helton had been the acting head coach since the start of the 2016 season after serving as the interim head coach during 2015. He won the Rose Bowl thanks to the play of Sam Darnold and amassed a 46-24 record in his time running the program.

The first major domino on the 2021 coaching carousel has fallen. USC made the decision to fire Clay Helton just two games into the 2021 season.

However, the hiring of say a Matt Campbell of Iowa State could pave the way for one of Georgia’s highly touted assistants to land a job elsewhere. Monken has prior head coaching experience while running the Southern Miss program, along with his time as an NFL offensive coordinator. Lanning meanwhile became a serious candidate for the Kansas opening this spring.

Georgia is currently the No. 2 in the country with perhaps the best defense in the country. The offense showed promise in a 56-7 rout of UAB this weekend. If the Georgia team is able to reach its ceiling and make a College Football Playoff, you can imagine teams are likely to try and poach members from Smart’s staff.

Smart has had assistants hired away before, with Colorado hiring Mel Tucker after the 2018 season and Sam Pittman becoming the Arkansas head coach after the 2019 season. Tucker has since been hired again to run Michigan State, while Pittman has Arkansas ranked as the No. 20 team in the country after its win over Texas.

“He did a great job for our organization,” Smart said of Pittman on Monday. “We wouldn’t be where we are now, with some of the guys that have had the opportunity to leave here and grow and become head coaches and coordinators and things. Sam fits that mold.”

From a recruiting standpoint, USC had actually become a factor in some contested recruiting battles with Georgia. USC had been in the running to land 4-star defensive tackle Chrisitan Miller, though he now seems to be trending towards a decision between Georgia and Ohio State.

The most tangible impact Helton’s firing has might be with regards to the recruitment of 5-star defensive lineman Mykel Williams. He committed to USC back in July despite being a longtime Georgia target from Columbus, Ga.