Georgia football-Clemson live updates, injury report, practice news for week 1 game
Georgia football begins its 2021 season on Sept. 4 against the Clemson Tigers. Below you can find live updates, injury details and practice news in the lead-up to the first game.
The game will be played in Charlotte and figures to be one of the most anticipated games of the college football season. Georgia enters the game with the No. 5 ranking and Clemson comes in at No. 3.
Quarterbacks JT Daniels and DJ Uiagalelei are poised to play prominent roles for both teams. This will be Daniels’ fifth start for Georgia and the third for Uiagalelei, who both hail from the Los Angeles area.
Georgia football-Clemson live updates, practice notes
The Bulldogs will practice today and then again on Saturday in preparation for the opener against Clemson before moving into a normal game week starting on Monday. Following Thursday’s practice, outside linebacker Adam Anderson and kicker Jack Podlesny will speak to the team.
Both teams to this point have had two scrimmages to prepare for the upcoming season. Georgia’s first scrimmage saw the defense have the better day before the offense bounced back in the second scrimmage.
Several position battles have been sorted on the Georgia side, with Tate Ratledge winning the right guard spot and Derion Kendrick emerging as one of the starting cornerbacks.
Related: Georgia football fall practice updates, injury notes and position battles
There are some position battles that have been impacted by injury. For example, the center position is a question after Warren Ericson suffered a hand injury to his snapping hand. He is battling Sedrick Van Pran for the starting spot, though Ericson should be healthy enough to play as he has returned to practice.
With Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith both undergoing foot surgery, freshman Brock Bowers and senior Latavious Brini likely take on bigger roles for the Bulldogs. Georgia also has another tight end, John FitzPatrick, dealing with a foot injury as well.
Several Bulldogs had strong efforts during fall camp including but not limited to: Ratledge, freshman wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, freshman cornerback Kamari Lassiter, redshirt freshmen wide receivers Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Justin Robinson, junior running back Kenny McIntosh, junior outside linebacker Nolan Smith.
Georgia football injury report heading into Clemson game
August 26 update: George Pickens (knee, out), Dominick Blaylock (knee, out), Tykee Smith (foot, doubtful), Darnell Washington (foot, doubtful), John FitzPatrick (foot, questionable), Owen Condon (undisclosed, questionable), Kearis Jackson (knee, probable), Warren Ericson (hand, probable)
What time is the Georgia football-Clemson game
Georgia football takes on Clemson at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ABC.
More Georgia football-Clemson stories from around DawgNation
- What the national media is saying about Georgia football entering the 2021 season
- Georgia football podcast: One way UGA might need to be more like Clemson
- 3 reasons Georgia football should beat Clemson
- How Georgia football tight end position went from a good problem to a big problem ahead of Clemson opener
- The big questions that still need answering as Georgia football ramps up for Clemson
- WATCH Dabo Swinney: Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei ‘at his best’ in Tigers’ final fall scrimmage
- Clemson dynamic receiver Justyn Ross ‘great’ in first live-action since spinal surgery
- Masks now required for Georgia football-Clemson in Charlotte