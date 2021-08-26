Georgia football-Clemson live updates, injury report, practice news for week 1 game

Georgia football begins its 2021 season on Sept. 4 against the Clemson Tigers. Below you can find live updates, injury details and practice news in the lead-up to the first game. The game will be played in Charlotte and figures to be one of the most anticipated games of the college football season. Georgia enters the game with the No. 5 ranking and Clemson comes in at No. 3. Quarterbacks JT Daniels and DJ Uiagalelei are poised to play prominent roles for both teams. This will be Daniels’ fifth start for Georgia and the third for Uiagalelei, who both hail from the Los Angeles area. Georgia football-Clemson live updates, practice notes

The Bulldogs will practice today and then again on Saturday in preparation for the opener against Clemson before moving into a normal game week starting on Monday. Following Thursday’s practice, outside linebacker Adam Anderson and kicker Jack Podlesny will speak to the team. Both teams to this point have had two scrimmages to prepare for the upcoming season. Georgia’s first scrimmage saw the defense have the better day before the offense bounced back in the second scrimmage. Several position battles have been sorted on the Georgia side, with Tate Ratledge winning the right guard spot and Derion Kendrick emerging as one of the starting cornerbacks.