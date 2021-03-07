Best of DawgNation: Cornerback, transfer portal intrigue grows as spring practice looms

Georgia coach Kirby Smart made it very clear what his biggest concern is for the Georgia Bulldogs as spring practice is set to start this month. “The cornerback position is completely open,” Smart said. “We got a lot of guys who are going to be working at cornerback. Every guy on our team is a potential cornerback right now. We’re in search of finding guys who can play that position at a high level.” Georgia must replace Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell, DJ Daniel and Tyrique Stevenson at the position.

Georgia does have some talented former recruits who are looking to step in, but Smart stressed the lack of experience at the position. "We think that we have very capable, good young players in the position, but we don't have a lot of experience," Smart said. "If you get an opportunity to gain experience, which you know we did the first year we were here- we got Maurice Smith and all of the sudden you have a player that makes your team better almost immediately."

The lack of experience is why many took note when Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick entered the transfer portal. The former 5-star recruit earned All-ACC honors starting at cornerback for Clemson in each of the past two seasons. But Kendrick isn't the only talented cornerback with experience to enter the transfer portal and he won't be the last. That's why Smart once again shared his thoughts on the transfer portal this week. "I don't think the guys that come out of the portal have issues or problems, that's just not our normal protocol," Smart said. "It's not what we want to build our program around. It's a need-based deal and we have needs."

Malaki Starks has held the top spot on Jeff Sentell's top targets list for the 2022 recruiting cycle since its inception. And the 5-star athlete announced this week that his recruitment will be drawing to a close by the end of March. The Jefferson, Ga., product announced that he will be committing on March 25. Sentell caught up with Starks who explained why he has the March 25 date and where things stand in his recruitment. That's his father's birthday. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder will honor his father Larry Starks by making his college commitment known on that day. There's a special sentiment behind that. "Just because my Dad means so much to me he does for me and it is a really big deal to him," Malaki Starks told DawgNation. Alabama. Clemson. Georgia. There's one lucky school there that will be getting some kind of athlete. He ranks as the nation's No. 4 ATH and No. 29 overall prospect for 2022 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. His pure 247Sports rating has him as the nation's No. 2 ATH and No. 13 overall recruit for 2022. Georgia has commitments from two other 5-star commitments in the 2022 cycle in Gunner Stockton and Deyon Bouie. Should Georgia land a commitment from Starks, the Bulldogs will have commitments from three of the top four prospects in the state. Another top Georgia target will have announced by then as 4-star defensive tackle Mykel Williams announces his decision on March 15. He is the No. 5 prospect in the state for the 2021 recruiting cycle.