Georgia football team recognizes impact of Sanford Stadium crowd: ‘It’s beyond elite’
ATHENS — Kirby Smart challenged his fan base to be ready from the start against Arkansas. A noon kick made that difficult, given the early start time traditionally leads to sleepier starts. College GameDay and a top-10 matchup though added fuel to Georgia’s game against the Razorbacks.
Arkansas learned just how impactful a motivated Georgia crowd can be. Before Arkansas could snap the ball in each half, it committed a false start penalty.
The Razorbacks actually had two on their first play and a total of five in the game.
The very loud message from the crowd, and Smart, was heard by Arkansas. Or at least as much as they could actually hear, with the screaming Georgia fans being akin to those who attend a Harry Styles concert.
“To be that loud at noon it’s beyond elite,” Smart said. “Let’s call it like we see it. We challenged the fans because I knew we needed them. They answered the bell. The players answered the bell. Total team unity and effort and buy in from the fan base and everyone else.”
It got so loud early in the game that even the Georgia defense had trouble communicating. Defensive end Travon Walker told reporters that the defense had to get closer together to discuss signals.
Walker though wasn’t complaining. There was a very tangible impact that the crowd had on the game.
Georgia has given its fans plenty to cheer about at the start of games this year, as the Bulldogs have outscored opponents 91-6 in the opening 15 minutes. Georgia won’t have another home game until it plays against Kentucky on Oct. 16.
But if this Georgia team keeps playing as it did against No. 8 Arkansas on Saturday, fans likely will get to enjoy a much later start time then the one they got on Saturday.
“When the crowd is at that peak sound, it’s hard to really focus on the field,” Milton said. “For the crowd to come out, especially in a noon game, it’s amazing just how great of a fan base we have. It just makes us better on the field.”
Kendall Milton discusses impact of Georgia football crowd
