Georgia football team recognizes impact of Sanford Stadium crowd: ‘It’s beyond elite’

ATHENS — Kirby Smart challenged his fan base to be ready from the start against Arkansas. A noon kick made that difficult, given the early start time traditionally leads to sleepier starts. College GameDay and a top-10 matchup though added fuel to Georgia’s game against the Razorbacks. Arkansas learned just how impactful a motivated Georgia crowd can be. Before Arkansas could snap the ball in each half, it committed a false start penalty.

The Razorbacks actually had two on their first play and a total of five in the game. The very loud message from the crowd, and Smart, was heard by Arkansas. Or at least as much as they could actually hear, with the screaming Georgia fans being akin to those who attend a Harry Styles concert. “To be that loud at noon it’s beyond elite,” Smart said. “Let’s call it like we see it. We challenged the fans because I knew we needed them. They answered the bell. The players answered the bell. Total team unity and effort and buy in from the fan base and everyone else.” Related: Georgia football instant observations after womping Arkansas It got so loud early in the game that even the Georgia defense had trouble communicating. Defensive end Travon Walker told reporters that the defense had to get closer together to discuss signals. Walker though wasn’t complaining. There was a very tangible impact that the crowd had on the game.

