Brillant fourth quarter by Daijun Edwards ‘was the difference in the game’ for Georgia football

Dawgnation Logo
(1) Georgia
26
Final
22
Missouri
  • Stanford
    27
    Final
    (13) Oregon
    45
  • Eastern Washington
    Sun, 10/2 on ESPN+ @4:00 ET
    Florida
    SMU
    Wed, 10/5 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    UCF
    Nebraska
    Fri, 10/7 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    Rutgers
    Houston
    Fri, 10/7 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Memphis
  • UNLV
    Sat, 10/8 on CBS Sports Network @2:30 AM ET
    San Jose State
    Colorado State
    Sat, 10/8 on Fox Sports 1 @2:30 AM ET
    Nevada
    Tulane
    27
    Final
    Houston
    24
    UTSA
    45
    Final
    Middle Tennessee
    30
  • San Diego State
    13
    Final
    Boise State
    35
    (15) Washington
    32
    Final
    UCLA
    40
    New Mexico
    20
    Final
    UNLV
    31
    Purdue
    20
    Final
    (21) Minnesota
    10
  • Louisville
    33
    Final
    Boston College
    34
    Georgia State
    31
    Final
    Army
    14
    Illinois
    34
    Final
    Wisconsin
    10
    Temple
    3
    Final
    Memphis
    24
  • Navy
    10
    Final
    Air Force
    13
    (4) Michigan
    27
    Final
    Iowa
    14
    (18) Oklahoma
    24
    Final
    TCU
    55
    Texas Tech
    28
    Final
    (25) Kansas State
    37
  • (7) Kentucky
    19
    Final
    (14) Ole Miss
    22
    Texas State
    13
    Final
    James Madison
    40
    Northern Illinois
    38
    Final
    Ball State
    44
    UMass
    13
    Final
    Eastern Michigan
    20
  • Oregon State
    16
    Final
    (12) Utah
    42
    East Carolina
    48
    Final
    South Florida
    28
    (22) Wake Forest
    31
    Final
    (23) Florida State
    21
    Fresno State
    14
    Final
    UConn
    19
  • Miami (OH)
    20
    Final
    Buffalo
    24
    Gardner-Webb
    7
    Final
    Marshall
    28
    Rutgers
    10
    Final
    (3) Ohio State
    49
    Bowling Green
    31
    Final
    Akron
    28
  • Central Michigan
    17
    Final
    Toledo
    38
    Ohio
    24
    Final
    Kent State
    31
    Northwestern
    7
    Final
    (11) Penn State
    17
    Virginia Tech
    10
    Final
    North Carolina
    41
  • (9) Oklahoma State
    36
    Final
    (16) Baylor
    25
    Iowa State
    11
    Final
    Kansas
    14
    The Citadel
    0
    Final
    Appalachian State
    49
    Michigan State
    13
    Final
    Maryland
    27
  • (2) Alabama
    49
    Final
    (20) Arkansas
    26
    Florida Atlantic
    28
    Final
    North Texas
    45
    (17) Texas A&M
    24
    Final
    Mississippi State
    42
    Wagner
    0
    Final
    Syracuse
    59
  • South Alabama
    20
    Final
    Louisiana
    17
    California
    9
    Final
    Washington State
    28
    Liberty
    38
    Final
    Old Dominion
    24
    New Hampshire
    7
    Final
    Western Michigan
    44
  • UTEP
    41
    Final
    Charlotte
    35
    LSU
    21
    Final
    Auburn
    17
    Georgia Southern
    30
    Final
    Coastal Carolina
    34
    Louisiana-Monroe
    28
    Final
    Arkansas State
    45
  • Cincinnati
    31
    Final
    Tulsa
    21
    Troy
    34
    Final
    Western Kentucky
    27
    Virginia
    17
    Final
    Duke
    38
    (10) North Carolina State
    20
    Final
    (5) Clemson
    30
  • UAB
    24
    Final
    Rice
    28
    West Virginia
    20
    Final
    Texas
    38
    Indiana
    21
    Final
    Nebraska
    35
    San Jose State
    33
    Final
    Wyoming
    16
  • Georgia Tech
    26
    Final
    (24) Pittsburgh
    21
    Florida International
    21
    Final
    New Mexico State
    7
    Colorado
    20
    Final
    Arizona
    43
    Arizona State
    25
    Final
    (6) USC
    42
  • Stanford
    27
    Final
    (13) Oregon
    45
  • Eastern Washington
    Sun, 10/2 on ESPN+ @4:00 ET
    Florida
    SMU
    Wed, 10/5 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    UCF
    Nebraska
    Fri, 10/7 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    Rutgers
    Houston
    Fri, 10/7 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Memphis

Brillant fourth quarter by Daijun Edwards ‘was the difference in the game’ for Georgia football

Georgia football-Daijun Edwards-Missouri
Georgia Bulldogs running back Daijun Edwards (30) runs for yards runs against Missouri Tigers defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during the fourth quarter in a NCAA Football game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Georgia won 26-22. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
@Kconnorriley
Posted

COLUMBIA, MO., — When Georgia absolutely needed to pick up yards on the ground, it turned to Daijun Edwards.

That should say a lot about how the Bulldogs view the junior running back. He had just 51 yards rushing on the night, making the most of his 10 carries. Yardage-wise, Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton both topped him with 65 yards and 61 yards respectively.

Milton had a fumble on the second drive of the game. Edwards contributed to another fumble as there was a botched exchange between himself and Stetson Bennett. Both turnovers led to Missouri field goals, helping them establish a double-digit lead.

For Edwards and the Georgia offense, they just kept chopping. And eventually, the Missouri front couldn’t hold up and Edwards was there to take advantage.

“It was a beautiful thing,” Sedrick Van Pran said of Edwards. “Just seeing all the hard work he’s put in over the last three years. Coming out here and finally excelling, I just want to say that’s awesome. I’m glad I was able to be a part of that.”

McIntosh also deserves praise here, as he put up 58 rushing yards in the final quarter for Georgia on just four carries. He had only one reception on the night, where he was far less effective than he had been in prior games.

The senior running back was questionable entering the game due to a thigh injury he reaggravated against Kent State.

“Kenny is out there like a wounded man,” Smart said. “I mean the guy was running for the team. Great effort, great toughness, running over people.”

“The physicality at the end of the game was really impressive by our offense,” Smart said. “We do that drill every Friday and say you have to get two first downs on the defense and they’re allowed to put every guy they have in the box. I’ll be danged if they put every guy in the box and we still got two first downs and we couldn’t do it all night.”

Sedrick Van Pran proud of Daijun Edwards performance

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextKirby Smart blunt on the Georgia offensive line after Missouri game: …
Leave a Comment