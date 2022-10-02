Brillant fourth quarter by Daijun Edwards ‘was the difference in the game’ for Georgia football

That should say a lot about how the Bulldogs view the junior running back. He had just 51 yards rushing on the night, making the most of his 10 carries. Yardage-wise, Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton both topped him with 65 yards and 61 yards respectively.

COLUMBIA, MO., — When Georgia absolutely needed to pick up yards on the ground, it turned to Daijun Edwards.

Milton had a fumble on the second drive of the game. Edwards contributed to another fumble as there was a botched exchange between himself and Stetson Bennett. Both turnovers led to Missouri field goals, helping them establish a double-digit lead.

For Edwards and the Georgia offense, they just kept chopping. And eventually, the Missouri front couldn’t hold up and Edwards was there to take advantage.

“It was a beautiful thing,” Sedrick Van Pran said of Edwards. “Just seeing all the hard work he’s put in over the last three years. Coming out here and finally excelling, I just want to say that’s awesome. I’m glad I was able to be a part of that.”

McIntosh also deserves praise here, as he put up 58 rushing yards in the final quarter for Georgia on just four carries. He had only one reception on the night, where he was far less effective than he had been in prior games.

The senior running back was questionable entering the game due to a thigh injury he reaggravated against Kent State.

“Kenny is out there like a wounded man,” Smart said. “I mean the guy was running for the team. Great effort, great toughness, running over people.”