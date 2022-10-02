Brillant fourth quarter by Daijun Edwards ‘was the difference in the game’ for Georgia football
COLUMBIA, MO., — When Georgia absolutely needed to pick up yards on the ground, it turned to Daijun Edwards.
That should say a lot about how the Bulldogs view the junior running back. He had just 51 yards rushing on the night, making the most of his 10 carries. Yardage-wise, Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton both topped him with 65 yards and 61 yards respectively.
Milton had a fumble on the second drive of the game. Edwards contributed to another fumble as there was a botched exchange between himself and Stetson Bennett. Both turnovers led to Missouri field goals, helping them establish a double-digit lead.
For Edwards and the Georgia offense, they just kept chopping. And eventually, the Missouri front couldn’t hold up and Edwards was there to take advantage.
“It was a beautiful thing,” Sedrick Van Pran said of Edwards. “Just seeing all the hard work he’s put in over the last three years. Coming out here and finally excelling, I just want to say that’s awesome. I’m glad I was able to be a part of that.”
McIntosh also deserves praise here, as he put up 58 rushing yards in the final quarter for Georgia on just four carries. He had only one reception on the night, where he was far less effective than he had been in prior games.
The senior running back was questionable entering the game due to a thigh injury he reaggravated against Kent State.
“Kenny is out there like a wounded man,” Smart said. “I mean the guy was running for the team. Great effort, great toughness, running over people.”
“The physicality at the end of the game was really impressive by our offense,” Smart said. “We do that drill every Friday and say you have to get two first downs on the defense and they’re allowed to put every guy they have in the box. I’ll be danged if they put every guy in the box and we still got two first downs and we couldn’t do it all night.”
Sedrick Van Pran proud of Daijun Edwards performance
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Kirby Smart shares Jalen Carter injury update: ‘He wanted to go back but he couldn’t’
- Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett: ‘We fought admirably’ in 26-22 comeback win at Missouri
- Kirby Smart: ‘There’s a lot of emotions’ after thrilling 26-22 win at Missouri
- Kirby Smart: ‘They are knocking us off the ball,’ Georgia trails Missouri 16-6 at half
- Jalen Carter leaves game after questionable hit by Missouri offensive lineman
- Javon Bullard, Chaz Chambliss don’t make Georgia football travel roster, Arik Gilbert not dressed out
- WATCH: Jalen Carter, Georgia football defenders get into pregame confrontation with Missouri team
UGA News
- Brillant fourth quarter by Daijun Edwards ‘was the difference in the game’ for Georgia football
- Kirby Smart blunt on the Georgia offensive line after Missouri game: ‘Whipped our butt up front’
- Kirby Smart shares Jalen Carter injury update: ‘He wanted to go back but he couldn’t’
- Georgia football-Missouri instant observations as Bulldogs flirt with danger in ugly win
- Jalen Carter leaves game after questionable hit by Missouri offensive lineman