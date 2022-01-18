Kirby Smart calls out Darnell Washington in CFP Championship Game speech, can Georgia retain rising star?

ATHENS — Among many key players Georgia football hopes to retain is tight end Darnell Washington, a 6-foot-7, 275-pounder who appears to be on the verge of coming into his own. Washington was slowed by a foot injury early this season, and upon returning, coach Kirby Smart said he was still working himself back into peak condition.

Tight end Brock Bowers, the FWAA Freshman of the Year, plays the same position as Washington in title and led the team with 56 catches for 882 yard and a single-season UGA record 13 touchdowns. WATCH: Shane Beamer calls out Brock Bowers on awards show, gives him huge compliment But Bowers, with his speed and route-running ability, presented a different sort of matchup that Washington and was used in many more different ways, rarely coming off the field. “The thing that they do with him is he can play -- he really plays every position,” Michigan defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald said. “He’ll play the Z, the Y, the X, the move guy, the down guy. They’ll give it to him on reverses, screens. It’s pretty impressive.” Bowers was Stetson Bennett’s favorite target, to the extend he was targeted 16 times and made 10 receptions for 139 yards in the SEC title game with Alabama. Washington was a more popular target for former starter JT Daniels, whose accuracy enabled him to “throw receivers open” like Washington and George Pickens.

Daniels, however, is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal this week after meeting with Smart last Sunday. RELATED: JT Daniels headed for portal, a look back at what kept him off the field Washington and Pickens, both future NFL players, didn’t necessarily get the same sort of separation from defenders as players like Bowers, but they have glue-like hands to reel in throws put into tighter windows. Smart places great value in Washington, however, because of his versatility as a dominant blocker at the line of scrimmage. Georgia was very successful with its three-tight end formation, using Bowers, Washington and veteran John FitzPatrick to create matchups problems. UGA has a deep tight ends room, but they don’t have another player like Washington, who could be on the verge of a breakout season now that he’s healthy.

Clearly, Washington was on Smart’s mind after the national title game, for him to mention him at the top of the conversation. The head coach likely intended for Washington’s teammates to implore him to stay by showing how much respect and admiration they have for his ability. But there’s also a chance Smart wanted to put potential NIL sponsors on notice that a tremendous player with great marketing value could be slipping away. It’s a different time in college football, but at the end of the day it comes down to having great players like Washington, and Smart would be the first to say that much. And in a way, he did. The Bulldogs have had success keeping some key defensive players on board, with 2017 signees Robert Beal and Wiliam Poole et to return for “Super Senior” seasons at defensive back and outside linebacker.

Rising star edge rusher Nolan Smith and two-year starting safety Christopher Smith are also on board for 2022. RELATED: Rising star Nolan Smith back on board after coming through in CFP title game DEFENSE Key returning players DE Nolan Smith DT Jalen Carter OLB Robert Beal, Jr. DB William Poole DL Zion Logue DL Warren Brinson CB Kelee Ringo LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson FS Christopher Smith RELATED: Christopher Smith boosts Bulldogs with news of return SS Dan Jackson Star Tykee Smith Unknown/not announced CB Nyland Green OLB Adam Anderson (suspended indefinitely) Departing players/coaches DC/OLB Dan Lanning (Oregon head coach) CB Jalen Kimber (Florida) CB Ameer Speed (Michigan State) NT Jordan Davis (NFL draft) DT Devonte Wyatt (NFL draft) LB Quay Walker (NFL draft) LB Channing Tindall (NFL draft) SS Lewis Cine (underclassman NFL draft) CB Derion Kendrick (NFL draft) LB Nakobe Dean (underclassman NFL draft) DE Travon Walker (underclassman NFL draft) DB Lovasea Carroll (portal) DB Latavious Brini (portal) OFFENSE Key Returning Players OT Broderick Jones OL Sedrick Van Pran OL Tate Ratledge OT Warren McClendon OG Warren Ericson OT Amarius Mims TE Brock Bowers WR Adonai Mitchell WR Ladd McConkey RB Kenny McIntosh RB Kendall Milton RB Daijun Edwards QB Brock Vandagriff Unknown/not announced WR Kearis Jackson WR Arian Smith WR Jermaine Burton WR Arik Gilbert WR Dominick Blaylock WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint TE John FitzPatrick OL Clay Webb OL Owen Condon TE Darnell Washington QB Carson Beck QB Stetson Bennett PK Jack Podlesny (graduate) Departing players/coaches WR coach Cortez Hankton (LSU) WR Justin Robinson (Mississippi State) RB Zamir White (NFL draft) RB James Cook (NFL draft) WR George Pickens (underclassman draft) OL Jamaree Salyer (NFL draft) OG Justin Shaffer (NFL draft) QB JT Daniels (portal, pending) WR Jaylen Johnson (portal) P Jake Camarda (NFL draft)

UGA News