Kirby Smart calls out Darnell Washington in CFP Championship Game speech, can Georgia retain rising star?

12/4/21 - Atlanta - Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington (0) scores Georgia's first touchdown in the second quarter of the SEC Championship football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com
@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Among many key players Georgia football hopes to retain is tight end Darnell Washington, a 6-foot-7, 275-pounder who appears to be on the verge of coming into his own.

Washington was slowed by a foot injury early this season, and upon returning, coach Kirby Smart said he was still working himself back into peak condition.

Tight end Brock Bowers, the FWAA Freshman of the Year, plays the same position as Washington in title and led the team with 56 catches for 882 yard and a single-season UGA record 13 touchdowns.

WATCH: Shane Beamer calls out Brock Bowers on awards show, gives him huge compliment

But Bowers, with his speed and route-running ability, presented a different sort of matchup that Washington and was used in many more different ways, rarely coming off the field.

“The thing that they do with him is he can play -- he really plays every position,” Michigan defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald said. “He’ll play the Z, the Y, the X, the move guy, the down guy. They’ll give it to him on reverses, screens. It’s pretty impressive.”

Bowers was Stetson Bennett’s favorite target, to the extend he was targeted 16 times and made 10 receptions for 139 yards in the SEC title game with Alabama.

Washington was a more popular target for former starter JT Daniels, whose accuracy enabled him to “throw receivers open” like Washington and George Pickens.

Daniels, however, is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal this week after meeting with Smart last Sunday.

RELATED: JT Daniels headed for portal, a look back at what kept him off the field

Washington and Pickens, both future NFL players, didn’t necessarily get the same sort of separation from defenders as players like Bowers, but they have glue-like hands to reel in throws put into tighter windows.

Smart places great value in Washington, however, because of his versatility as a dominant blocker at the line of scrimmage.

Georgia was very successful with its three-tight end formation, using Bowers, Washington and veteran John FitzPatrick to create matchups problems.

UGA has a deep tight ends room, but they don’t have another player like Washington, who could be on the verge of a breakout season now that he’s healthy.

Clearly, Washington was on Smart’s mind after the national title game, for him to mention him at the top of the conversation.

The head coach likely intended for Washington’s teammates to implore him to stay by showing how much respect and admiration they have for his ability.

But there’s also a chance Smart wanted to put potential NIL sponsors on notice that a tremendous player with great marketing value could be slipping away.

It’s a different time in college football, but at the end of the day it comes down to having great players like Washington, and Smart would be the first to say that much.

And in a way, he did.

The Bulldogs have had success keeping some key defensive players on board, with 2017 signees Robert Beal and Wiliam Poole et to return for “Super Senior” seasons at defensive back and outside linebacker.

Rising star edge rusher Nolan Smith and two-year starting safety Christopher Smith are also on board for 2022.

RELATED: Rising star Nolan Smith back on board after coming through in CFP title game

DEFENSE

Key returning players

DE Nolan Smith

DT Jalen Carter

OLB Robert Beal, Jr.

DB William Poole

DL Zion Logue

DL Warren Brinson

CB Kelee Ringo

LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson

FS Christopher Smith

RELATED: Christopher Smith boosts Bulldogs with news of return

SS Dan Jackson

Star Tykee Smith

Unknown/not announced

CB Nyland Green

OLB Adam Anderson (suspended indefinitely)

Departing players/coaches

DC/OLB Dan Lanning (Oregon head coach)

CB Jalen Kimber (Florida)

CB Ameer Speed (Michigan State)

NT Jordan Davis (NFL draft)

DT Devonte Wyatt (NFL draft)

LB Quay Walker (NFL draft)

LB Channing Tindall (NFL draft)

SS Lewis Cine (underclassman NFL draft)

CB Derion Kendrick (NFL draft)

LB Nakobe Dean (underclassman NFL draft)

DE Travon Walker (underclassman NFL draft)

DB Lovasea Carroll (portal)

DB Latavious Brini (portal)

OFFENSE

Key Returning Players

OT Broderick Jones

OL Sedrick Van Pran

OL Tate Ratledge

OT Warren McClendon

OG Warren Ericson

OT Amarius Mims

TE Brock Bowers

WR Adonai Mitchell

WR Ladd McConkey

RB Kenny McIntosh

RB Kendall Milton

RB Daijun Edwards

QB Brock Vandagriff

Unknown/not announced

WR Kearis Jackson

WR Arian Smith

WR Jermaine Burton

WR Arik Gilbert

WR Dominick Blaylock

WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

TE John FitzPatrick

OL Clay Webb

OL Owen Condon

TE Darnell Washington

QB Carson Beck

QB Stetson Bennett

PK Jack Podlesny (graduate)

Departing players/coaches

WR coach Cortez Hankton (LSU)

WR Justin Robinson (Mississippi State)

RB Zamir White (NFL draft)

RB James Cook (NFL draft)

WR George Pickens (underclassman draft)

OL Jamaree Salyer (NFL draft)

OG Justin Shaffer (NFL draft)

QB JT Daniels (portal, pending)

WR Jaylen Johnson (portal)

P Jake Camarda (NFL draft)

UGA News

NextAmeer Speed finds new home with former Georgia defensive coordinator...
Leave a Comment