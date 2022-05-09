WATCH: Darris Smith viral track clip another reminder of what Georgia football values in recruiting

That athletic ability was on display this weekend, as Smith posted a clip of him running the 200 meters. Smith pulled away from the competition and set a personal best in the 200, running a 21.85.

At 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds, we already knew Darris Smith was one of the more unique athletes in Georgia’s 2022 signing class. He’ll be an edge rusher at Georgia, where his length and athleticism should make a concern for opposing quarterbacks and offensive tackles.

Offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild was a multi-time wrestling champion, while Dominick Blaylock and Carson Beck were accomplished baseball players before focusing on football.

Smith, Humphrey and the other nine signees from Georgia’s 2022 signing class will arrive in Athens later this summer. Their cross-sport abilities will help them adjust to the rigors of college football.

And once they get up to speed, help them become difference-makers at the next level.

“t really, it’s education,” Smart said. “What do you value? Do you value your education? Do you value doing things the right way? What are you learning from the other players in the organization? A lot of our older players have to impart their knowledge and wisdom on these young guys, because they’re coming in, and you don’t want them to make the same mistakes you do.”

