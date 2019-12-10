Former Georgia great David Andrews makes strong endorsement for Matt Luke as Georgia’s next offensive line coach

Andrews — who since leaving Georgia has won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots — gave his vote to former Ole Miss coach Matt Luke, as Andrews shared his thoughts on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

Georgia is in search of a new offensive line coach, following Sam Pittman’s departure for the Arkansas head coaching vacancy. And former Georgia center David Andrews made his thoughts very well known on who would be an excellent candidate to fill that role.

Pittman was one of the first hires Kirby Smart made in his time at Georgia. Under Pittman’s watch, Georgia routinely had one of the top offensive lines in the country. The Bulldogs were finalists for the Joe Moore Award in 2018, which goes to the nation’s top offensive line.

Luke is well versed on the offensive line. He played the position for Ole Miss in the ’90s. He’s been an offensive line coach at Ole Miss, Tennessee and Duke. His last stint as an offensive line coach was at Ole Miss from 2012-16. He was named the interim coach for the 2017 season and served as the head coach for the Rebels for the past two seasons. Ole Miss fired Luke after the Rebels went 4-8 this past season.

The Rebels were second in the SEC in rushing yards in 2019.

Georgia does have a reason to move quickly on hiring its next offensive line coach, as the Bulldogs currently have five commits along the offensive line for the 2020 recruiting class. As DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell laid out on Monday, their status is in limbo given the coaching change.

The Bulldogs’ next game is set for Jan. 1 as Georgia will take on Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

