WATCH: SportsCenter surprises Georgia legend David Pollack with Hall of Fame announcement
David Pollack is on the very short list of being the best Georgia defender of all-time. He won the 2004 Chuck Bednarik, Ronnie Lott and Rotary Lombardi Awards, in addition to being a three-time All-American.
And now he will be enshrined with some of the greats of the game as he will be inducted into 2020 College Football Hall of Fame class. He is the 19th former Bulldog player to make the hall of fame.
During his four years at Georgia, Pollack’s teams racked up a 42-10 record, and he was a key member of the team that won the SEC in 2002 and the SEC East in 2003.
Pollack and the rest of the 2020 Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted on Dec. 8 in New York.
2020 College Football Hall of Fame inductees
Players
- Lomas Brown – OT, Florida (1981-84)
- Keith Byars – RB, Ohio State (1982-85)
- Eric Crouch – QB, Nebraska (1998-2001)
- Eric Dickerson – RB, Southern Methodist (1979-82)
- Glenn Dorsey – DT, LSU (2004-07)
- Jumbo Elliott – OT, Michigan (1984-87)
- Jason Hanson – PK, Washington State (1988-91)
- E.J. Henderson – LB, Maryland (1999-2002)
- E.J. Junior – DE, Alabama (1977-80)
- Steve McNair – QB, Alcorn State (1991-94)
- Cade McNown – QB, UCLA (1995-98)
- Leslie O’Neal – DT, Oklahoma State (1982-85)
- Anthony Poindexter – DB, Virginia (1995-98)
- David Pollack – DE, Georgia (2001-04)
- Bob Stein – DE, Minnesota (1966-68)
- Michael Westbrook – WR, Colorado (1991-94)
- Elmo Wright – WR, Houston (1968-70)
Coaches:
- Dick Sheridan – 121-52-5 (69.4%); Furman (1978-85), North Carolina State (1986-92)
- Andy Talley – 258-155-2 (62.4%); St. Lawrence [NY] (1979-83), Villanova (1985-2016)
