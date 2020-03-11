WATCH: SportsCenter surprises Georgia legend David Pollack with Hall of Fame announcement

David Pollack is on the very short list of being the best Georgia defender of all-time. He won the 2004 Chuck Bednarik, Ronnie Lott and Rotary Lombardi Awards, in addition to being a three-time All-American.

And now he will be enshrined with some of the greats of the game as he will be inducted into 2020 College Football Hall of Fame class. He is the 19th former Bulldog player to make the hall of fame.