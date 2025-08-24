The 2025 season is here. That means it is time for the renewal of an annual fall Georgia football content series on DawgNation.com.

We’re inside one week of the start of Between the Hedges for DawgNation. For those who keep track of such things, it will be the 132nd renewal of a Georgia football season.

That makes it a perfect time for the DawgNation crew to all get on the same page with a few Georgia football predictions for the 2025 season.

We began by discussing everyone’s thoughts on the record for Offensive MVP for the 2025 slate. Let’s now move on to a topic with even more meat on the bone.

What’s your regular season record prediction for Georgia football?

Brandon Adams: 10-2

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and players celebrate victory over Texas in overtime during the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 7, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia won 22-19 over Texas in overtime. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Why: The schedule is simply too tough to assume a better record than that. The days of undefeated national championship contenders from the SEC are over.

Mike Griffith: 11-1

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart greets quarterback Gunner Stockton after Georgia failed to score on a fourth and 5 play on the Notre Dame 9-yard line at the Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in New Orleans. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Why: This might be the best “looking” team Kirby Smart has had yet, and while appearances aren’t everything, first impressions usually are. This is a big, athletic football team with talent at each level of the defense, top-shelf special teams, depth at the skill positions and power on the offensive line. Competent quarterback play will be enough to win most games, think “2017.”

Kaylee Mansell: 10-2

Georgia running back Nate Frazier (3) gets tackled by Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron (7) as he runs for a breaks away for a long first down run during the second half in the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 7, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia won 22-19 over Texas in overtime. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Why: In a perfect world, UGA beats Alabama, Texas, and Ole Miss at home. But statistically, that feels impossible, so give me a loss to one of these teams at home. Plus, there are some rivalries that UGA has dominated in the Kirby Smart era. So much so that it feels like someone is due for an upset. The Dawgs face a tough road test at Auburn and the logistics of the game have all the makings of an upset.

Connor Riley: 10-2

Georgia receiver Dillon Bell scores to put Georgia ahead in the game against Alabama. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /Dawgnation)

Why: I am not picking Georgia to beat Alabama, even with the game being played in Athens. As for the second loss, the game against Auburn has everything working against the Bulldogs. It’s hard to win on the road and I think that is a spot where they get tripped up.

Jeff Sentell: 11-1

Georgia and Georgia Tech line up at the line of scrimmage during the second half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Friday, November 29, 2024, in Athens. Georgia won 44-42 in eight overtimes. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Why: I’m a bit bolder than most of my colleagues here, but mix in the fact that every other SEC team has bigger worries than UGA. The Dawgs keep the home record streak intact. This very young team improves every week. But it will also get beaten up. The history book says no Georgia team has beaten Tech eight times in a row. The Jackets played the Dawgs tight in 2023 and almost stung them last fall. That will be the slip-up.

