This week’s Kroger Tailgate of the Week was camper duo Kerry Brand and Robert Pierce.

These two campers met in a UGA tailgating lot back in 2006 and have been together ever since. They set up their campers next to each other and tailgate every home game.

They even have “Shelly’s Famous Chili,” which she makes for every tailgate for good luck. Tailgate regular Tyler Potts predicted a massive 47-17 win for Georgia.

The tailgate had corn hole, red and black cupcakes and a blow-up UGA football helmet.