Georgia football defense equals a feat not done since 1980 in shutout of Arkansas

Georgia has three of them. And they all shined on Saturday, with the No. 2 Bulldogs shutting out Arkansas with an emphatic 37-0 victory over the No. 8 team in the country.

ATHENS — Most teams would be happy to have one talented defensive tackle that is capable of wrecking an opposing offense.

“I’ll tell you, we’ve never met as a defensive unit this long, and I think what Dan (Lanning) does and Coach Addae, Coach Schumann, Coach Scott, Coach Muschamp and the GAs, they sell unity in there,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “They have fun.”

We’ll start with Jordan Davis, the big man right in the middle of the Georgia defense. Prior to Arkansas’ final drive of the day, the Razorbacks ran for just 34 yards on 23 rushing attempts. Davis had two tackles on the day, but was constantly chasing down Arkansas players.

With Davis being the clear face, the Bulldogs shut out back-to-back SEC opponents for the first time since 1980. Georgia famously won a national title that season. We won’t quite pencil Georgia in for that this year — with the Georiga sports curse and whatnot — but this group certainly looks like championship material.

“It’s just our mindset,” linebacker Nakobe Dean said. “Holding the standard is the obvious thing. It’s just one of the standards we hold. There’s trust in everyone to do their job.

Then there’s Devonte Wyatt. Of Georgia’s defenders on Saturday, Wyatt played perhaps the best game. He had 1.5 sacks, including one on the opening drive of the game to set the tone. He also forced a fumble, though the Razorbacks recovered that one.