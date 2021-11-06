Georgia defense unhappy with ‘subpar’ performance despite giving 6 points in win over Missouri

ATHENS — Moments after holding Missouri to 6 points in a 43-6 victory, a number of players stood up to address the team. Despite what the scoreboard said, the Georgia defense did not feel like it played its best on Saturday.

“The scoreboard doesn’t reflect how you play,” Nolan Smith said. “Points may not be scored, the offense may make mistakes. It’s really all about us. I just felt like we didn’t hold that standard today.” Related: Georgia football instant observations as Bulldogs air it out against Missouri It speaks to how insane this Georgia defense is that what Smith and others said can be true and yet Georgia can still stifle an opposing offense. Missouri finished the game with 273 yards. In Georgia’s nine games so far, five opponents have been held without a touchdown. The Tigers had just two field goals, with one coming in the first quarter and the second in the fourth quarter, long after the starters had been pulled. Georgia admittedly though didn’t get off to the best start. Be it the noon kickoff or the dreay weather, the Bulldogs were somewhat “lackadaisical” in the eyes of Kirby Smart. “I think our guys got a little bit of a wake-up call today,” Smart said. “This was probably a sub-par outing for us, in terms of execution and play style.”

Lost in all the disappointment is that Smith did block a punt that resulted in a safety. And the second-string defense stood tall at the end of the game, keeping Missouri out of the end zone as time was running out. The Bulldogs were unable to accomplish that to end the Kentucky game. Georgia was also playing without its leading pass rusher in Adam Anderson as he is currently suspended. The Bulldogs have now held opponents under 13 points in every contest so far this season, a goal Smart alluded to following the team’s season-opening win over Clemson. But Missouri could’ve topped that on Saturday with a made field goal and the late score. This Georgia defense knows that and is well aware that despite the scoreboard, it can play much, much better than it showed on Saturday. It helps explain why this unit is so great. A look at the box score would tell you this was a dominant game.

