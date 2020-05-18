National media continues to hype up Georgia football 2020 defense

And based on what returns for the 2020 season, there are some in the national media that seem to think this year’s defense could possibly be even better.

The Georgia Bulldogs had the No. 1 ranked scoring defense in 2019. Georgia also boasted the No. 1 rushing defense in the country.

Georgia does bring its top pass rusher in Azeez Ojulari who racked up 5.5 sacks a season ago. But the Bulldogs do have to replace Tyler Clark, who led the team in tackles for loss last season. Clark is one of five defensive linemen Georgia has to replace, but the Bulldogs are expecting to get bigger contributions from the likes of Julian Rochester and Travon Walker this coming season.

While Georgia figures to have perhaps the best defense in the nation for this coming season, ESPN doesn’t think this will be a one-year wonder. In Adam Rittenberg’s future power rankings, where he projects how teams will look over the next three seasons, he had the Bulldogs in the top spot among the future defenses.

The Bulldogs are still set to open the 2020 season on Sept. 7, when they take on Virginia. The Cavilers will be breaking in a new starting quarterback, which does not seem ideal when facing a defense like Georgia’s.

