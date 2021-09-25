(2) Georgia
62
Final
0
Vanderbilt
  • Southern Miss
    Sat, 9/25 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    (1) Alabama
    LSU
    28
    Final
    Mississippi State
    25
    Missouri
    34
    Final
    Boston College
    41
  • (7) Texas A&M
    10
    3rd QTR
    7:37
    (16) Arkansas
    17
    Georgia State
    24
    3rd QTR
    11:15
    (23) Auburn
    12
    Tennessee
    Sat, 9/25 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    (11) Florida
    Kentucky
    Sat, 9/25 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    South Carolina
Nolan Smith on Georgia defense: ‘I don’t care if we’re playing the New England Patriots. They don’t go in our endzone.’

Georgia defense-Nolan Smith-New England Patriots
Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith (4) and Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (81) during the Bulldogs’ game with Vanderbilt in Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh
