clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.
ArticleArticle Latest Football
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football defense shares how it got its swagger back: ‘There’s more …
ATLANTA — Georgia spent all offseason talking about being better against the run.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football wants to play in SEC championship game, not be ‘a very …
ATHENS — There is some uncertainty as to when Georgia might next play.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Haynes King frustrated, Georgia scores style points defending prolific QB
ATHENS — Anyone who suggests Georgia didn’t score any style points beating Georgia Tech wasn’t watching the play of Kirby Smart’s defense.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
What’s next for Georgia: How UGA SEC title game status affects Bulldogs’ …
ATLANTA — Georgia football put stubborn Georgia Tech rival behind it with a 16-9 win and now waits to learn its postseason path.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart speaks on Drew Bobo injury
ATLANTA — Georgia center Drew Bobo missed the Charlotte game due to a hand injury.
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment