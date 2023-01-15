Georgia releases official statement on passing of offensive lineman Devin Willock, staffer Chandler LeCroy

According to a statement from the University of Georgia, offensive lineman Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a car accident. Two other members of the team were involved in the accident and are both in stable condition.

“The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy,” the statement read. “Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel.

“Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time.

“The UGA Athletic Association will work with our medical team as well as our mental health and performance personnel to make sure we are providing the best support possible for our staff and student-athletes who are processing this grief. We can provide no further comment at this time but ask that everyone continue to keep those involved in your prayers.”

According to the police report, the accident happened off Barnett Shoals road at approximately 2:45 a.m. ET. Willock, 20, died at the scene, while the driver, LeCroy, 24, was transported to a local hospital where she later died of injuries.

Willock signed with Georgia out of New Milford, N.J. as a member of the 2020 signing class. He played in all 15 games for Georgia this season, rotating in at the guard positions for the Bulldogs.

Georgia held its national championship celebration on Saturday afternoon inside of Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs won their second consecutive national championship earlier this week, beating TCU 65-7.