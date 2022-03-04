Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt entertains at NFL Combine: ‘This guy is amazing’

Wyatt continued to be one of the main attractions at the NFL Combine as teams and media seemed eager to learn more about the “other” Bulldogs’ elite interior lineman.

INDIANAPOLIS — Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt has been one of the fastest risers in the NFL Draft postseason evaluation period, starring at the Senior Bowl last month.

What, Wyatt was asked, would he write about himself if he was a draft analyst?

“If I was writing about myself, I’d write ‘This guy is amazing, he’s the best guy I ever met,’ " Wyatt said. “Definitely, I’d write ‘I love this guy, he’s got a great personality, he can move, and he’s definitely going to be a great player in the NFL.’ "

Is Wyatt athletic enough to be a running back if needed?

“Easily,” Wyatt replied. “If they put me back there, I’d look like Derrick Henry.”

Wyatt, who will take part in all of the NFL Combine events except for the bench press, which he will perform at Georgia Pro Day on March 16, wants teams to know his versatility enables him to fit into any sort of defensive front.