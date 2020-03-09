Between dodgeball and tug of war, Georgia football showing different ways to attack offseason grind

Offseason conditioning is rarely supposed to be fun. Especially when you are molding and training your body for the rigors of the SEC and the highest levels of college football. It’s supposed to be hard, that way when you’re taking the field on a hot Saturday in Columbia, S.C., you don’t wilt under the heat.

But on Sunday, the Georgia football account showed a couple of different ways how this team is attacking the offseason. And it looks a lot more fun than your traditional weight training video.