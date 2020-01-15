ESPN names 2 Georgia football standouts to All-Bowl Team

And ESPN took time to recognize the efforts of two Bulldogs for their bowl game performance, as George Pickens and Richard LeCounte were named to ESPN’s All-Bowl Team.

Georgia’s bowl game against Baylor was a success, as the Bulldogs came away with a 26-14 win to end the 2019 season. The win pushed Georgia’s record to 12-2 and ended up putting the Bulldogs at the No. 4 spot in the final AP Poll.

Pickens should be a huge target for new quarterback Jamie Newman, who transferred from Wake Forest after Jake Fromm announced he would be heading to the NFL.

“George is a great teammate, a great football player,” Fromm said after the Sugar Bowl. “What I love about George is he loves football. He loves going out, competing. I can say for him showing up at practice, he’s the same guy, same competitor every single day. And I know I love it.

As for LeCounte, his two interceptions were huge for Georgia in the win over Baylor. The defensive effort, without the likes of J.R. Reed and Tyler Clark, helped Georgia end the season with the nation’s No. 1 scoring defense in the country. Georgia also went the entire season without giving up a rushing touchdown to an opposing running back.

LeCounte gave Georgia fans some great news shortly after the New Year’s Day victory, as he announced he would be returning for his senior season. LeCounte will be the unquestioned leader of the 2020 Georgia defense, which should once again be one of the nation’s best.

Georgia will likely begin the 2020 season ranked in the top-10, given it has talents like Pickens and LeCounte returning while also bringing in another elite recruiting class. The Bulldogs open the season on Sept. 7, when they take on the Virginia Cavilers in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

