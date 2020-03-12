ESPN makes the case for why Georgia football is the most interesting college football team this spring

At the moment, Georgia is still set to start spring practice on March 17. And a lot of eyes will be on the Bulldogs this spring, just give how much has changed from the 2019 season. ESPN’s Bill Connelly said the turnover, specifically on the offensive side of the ball, coupled with the new faces Georgia brought in to replace them make the Bulldogs the most fascinating college football team this spring.

Georgia must replace stars such as Jake Fromm, D’Andre Swift and Andrew Thomas to go along with coaches James Coley and Sam Pittman. Those latter two names had been on Kirby Smart’s staff since he first arrived in Athens. Fromm had been the starting quarterback for the past three years, while Swift was one of the top running backs in the country. “The unknowns replacing these guys, however, are both intriguing and pretty, well, known. And I have no idea how they’ll fit together,” Connelly wrote. “Granted, we won’t learn as much as we want to this spring, but consider me fascinated all the same.” Smart played a large role in drastically retooling the offensive side of the ball. He brought in Todd Monken to take over as the offensive coordinator and Matt Luke to lead the offensive line. He also brought in two graduate transfers on the offensive side of the ball to help offset those losses. One of those names was Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman, who some regarded as the top graduate transfer quarterback available. At Wake Forest last year, Newman threw for 26 touchdowns while also rushing for 574 yards. He does have some dual-threat potential with the Bulldogs and he excels at throwing the deep ball, a keep part of Monken’s offenses when he was working with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns. Related: Realistic expectations don’t exist for Georgia football quarterback Jamie Newman

But there was another aspect of Newman that really stood out to Smart when the now Georgia Bulldog was being recruited. “These grad transfers, No. 1 the fact that they graduated college, the fact he graduated from Wake Forest, these kids understand what they want,” Smart said. “And they’re very driven in what they want. “He handled it that way, and was very professional about it. We’re looking forward to putting him to work and letting him go out and compete this spring.” The Bulldogs also brought in the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class, which will help them address key needs at both the wide receiver and offensive line positions. Related: Isaiah Wilson on Georgia’s 2020 offensive line: ‘If you’re sleeping on them, then they’re going to wake you up’ And Georgia once again figures to have one of the top defenses in the country with the likes of Richard LeCounte, Eric Stokes and Monty Rice all returning for the 2020 season.

