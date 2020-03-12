ESPN makes the case for why Georgia football is the most interesting college football team this spring
At the moment, Georgia is still set to start spring practice on March 17. And a lot of eyes will be on the Bulldogs this spring, just give how much has changed from the 2019 season.
ESPN’s Bill Connelly said the turnover, specifically on the offensive side of the ball, coupled with the new faces Georgia brought in to replace them make the Bulldogs the most fascinating college football team this spring.
Georgia must replace stars such as Jake Fromm, D’Andre Swift and Andrew Thomas to go along with coaches James Coley and Sam Pittman. Those latter two names had been on Kirby Smart’s staff since he first arrived in Athens. Fromm had been the starting quarterback for the past three years, while Swift was one of the top running backs in the country.
“The unknowns replacing these guys, however, are both intriguing and pretty, well, known. And I have no idea how they’ll fit together,” Connelly wrote. “Granted, we won’t learn as much as we want to this spring, but consider me fascinated all the same.”
Smart played a large role in drastically retooling the offensive side of the ball. He brought in Todd Monken to take over as the offensive coordinator and Matt Luke to lead the offensive line.
He also brought in two graduate transfers on the offensive side of the ball to help offset those losses. One of those names was Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman, who some regarded as the top graduate transfer quarterback available.
At Wake Forest last year, Newman threw for 26 touchdowns while also rushing for 574 yards. He does have some dual-threat potential with the Bulldogs and he excels at throwing the deep ball, a keep part of Monken’s offenses when he was working with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns.
Related: Realistic expectations don’t exist for Georgia football quarterback Jamie Newman
But there was another aspect of Newman that really stood out to Smart when the now Georgia Bulldog was being recruited.
“These grad transfers, No. 1 the fact that they graduated college, the fact he graduated from Wake Forest, these kids understand what they want,” Smart said. “And they’re very driven in what they want.
“He handled it that way, and was very professional about it. We’re looking forward to putting him to work and letting him go out and compete this spring.”
The Bulldogs also brought in the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class, which will help them address key needs at both the wide receiver and offensive line positions.
Related: Isaiah Wilson on Georgia’s 2020 offensive line: ‘If you’re sleeping on them, then they’re going to wake you up’
And Georgia once again figures to have one of the top defenses in the country with the likes of Richard LeCounte, Eric Stokes and Monty Rice all returning for the 2020 season.
The Bulldogs also have tremendous depth on the defensive side of the ball, as Smart explained in February.
“We were very unique last year,” Smart said. “We were one of the only teams in the country last year to play 37 players 100 snaps or more on the defensive side of the ball.”
Georgia is tentatively set to show off what it has on April 18 as a part of its spring game. However, due to the latest developments with the COVID-19 (coronavirus), there is some uncertainty about the future of sporting events. The SEC announced on Wednesday that fans would not attend any home SEC sporting events along with any SEC championship events. The NBA has suspended its season as well and the NCAA stated that fans would not attend the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournament.
Georgia Athletic Director Greg McGarity told DawgNation’s Mike Griffth that a decision on the future of the G-Day game will be made at a later date towards the end of March.
Related: WATCH: Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity addresses G-Day Game, coronavirus impact
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- SEC shuts down fan attendance: ‘The new normal”
- SEC releases official statement on coronavirus
- Georgia beats Ole Miss amid coronavirus fears at tourney
- Tom Crean reveals ‘eye-opening’ information on coronavirus
- WATCH: SportsCenter surprises Georgia legend David Pollack with Hall of Fame announcement
- The Georgia football players we’ll be talking about at the end of spring practice
- Georgia football podcast: College football needs coaches like Mark Richt and Kirby Smart
- Tom Crean receives ‘eye-opening’ coronavirus info, Anthony Edwards halts autographs, SEC c
UGA News
- ESPN eager to see early impact made by Georgia football freshmen Mykel Williams, Marvin Jones Jr.
- ESPN bullish on future of Georgia football quarterback position, as Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff ready for critical spring
- Transfer destinations emerge for Georgia quarterback JT Daniels
- Brock Vandagriff, Jamon Dumas-Johnson and the most intriguing player at each Georgia football position group
- How Georgia football is going to replace its 14 NFL combine participants