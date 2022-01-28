ESPN tabs biggest strength for 2022 Georgia football team

Bowers led all Bulldogs in receiving yards, receptions and touchdown catches. His 13 touchdown grabs were a school record, with his final touchdown coming on the final offensive play of the season for the Bulldogs to put Georgia ahead 26-18 in the win over Alabama.

Remember when people used to ask why Georgia didn’t use its tight ends enough? Safe to say that narrative has changed after the monster freshman season Brock Bowers put together.

There is also the looming possibility of Arik Gilbert contributing to this position as well. Gilbert is the highest-ranked tight end in the history of modern recruiting rankings and transferred from LSU after catching 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman.

But Gilbert stepped away from the team in August and did not play in a game this past season for Georgia. But Gilbert is enrolled at Georgia and was spotted with the team at the championship parade. Gilbert does also have the versatility and ability to play wide receiver as well.

Georgia will certainly need a lot of its tight ends in 2022 following the departures of wide receivers George Pickens and Jermaine Burton. The former declared for the NFL draft while the latter will transfer to Alabama. The two were Georgia’s most explosive receivers and certainly proved to be difference makers late in the season. Burton hauled in a 57-yard touchdown against Michigan while Pickens had a 52-yard catch against Alabama.

Bowers, Washington, Delp and the rest of Georgia’s pass-catchers will see quarterback Stetson Bennett return after he threw 29 touchdown passes to just seven interceptions in 12 starts last season.

The Georgia tight end room should get an early test to start next season, as the Bulldogs open up against the Oregon Ducks. The strength of Oregon’s team is its linebackers, led by the talented tandem of Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell. Oregon will also be coached by former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.

The Bulldogs and Ducks will open the 2022 season on Sept. 3 when the two teams meet in Atlanta.

