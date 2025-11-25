clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.
ArticleArticle Latest Football
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football stays in first-round bye position in latest College …
ATHENS — Georgia took care of business this past weekend against Charlotte, doing enough to maintain the No. 4 ranking in the updated College Football Playoff rankings for …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Pat Narduzzi: How Pitt got the jump on Haynes King, complex Georgia Tech …
Pat Narduzzi short circuited Haynes King’s electrifying Heisman Trophy run in the first quarter of Pitt’s 42-28 win over Georgia Tech last Saturday in Atlanta.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia knows 8 overtime win means little against this year’s Georgia Tech
ATHENS — The longest game in Georgia program history took place against Georgia Tech last season. The two teams played for eight overtimes before Georgia finally emerged with …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Roquan Smith leadership keys Baltimore turnaround, Ravens win fifth …
Former Georgia linebacker and Butkus Award recipient Roquan Smith is back in familiar territory leading his team and winning football games.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
What stood out in Georgia football rewatch of Week 13 win over Charlotte
ATHENS — Kirby Smart very much believes there is still value in playing overmatched teams like Charlotte.
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment