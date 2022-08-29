Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following 2022 fall camp Winner: Georgia tight end room

The Georgia tight end room hype was already off the charts entering August. Brock Bowers is likely the best tight end and Arik Gilbert seems was the biggest star in Georgia’s spring game. Then Darnell Washington showed up in the best shape of his life, while Oscar Delp turned in one of the more impressive fall camps among Georgia’s 2022 signees. Bowers, Washington and Delp could all be considered big winners coming out of fall camp. For all the hype, the Georgia tight ends somehow might end up being better than that. “We do have great players at that position. You do have to utilize their skill set, but you also have to balance that because there is a cost to that,” offensive coordinator Todd Monken said. “We do have good players there. We do have to find a good way to get them on the field and use all of our talented players.” Related: Brock Bowers still separating himself for Georgia football: ‘He kind of flipped the switch’ We should find out right out of the gate how good the Georgia tight ends are, as the matchup against Oregon should be telling. The Ducks’ off-ball linebackers are the strength of their team, led by junior Noah Sewell.

If Bowers, Washington and others are able to make some plays against that group of defenders, it should help make a big difference in one of the biggest games of the season for Georgia. Oregon is one of just two teams ranked in the AP Poll on the schedule at this point for the Bulldogs. Loser: Skill position depth On the whole, Georgia wasn’t hit too hard by the injury bug this fall. Consider last year it lost potential starters Washington and Tykee Smith to foot injuries, while Gilbert left the team as well. And the Bulldogs were already missing George Pickens after he tore his ACL in the spring. From a long-term standpoint, only running back Andrew Paul and wide receiver Arian Smith will be out for the foreseeable future. The former tore his ACL after the second scrimmage while the latter had ankle surgery. But wide receiver and running back had further setbacks, even if they aren’t seen as long-term injuries. Kearis Jackson dealt with an ankle injury and De’Nylon Morrissette was limited with a knee injury. The wide receiver room constantly dealt with injuries last year and it seems like that could be a concern once again. At running back, Kendall Milton had a nagging hamstring injury. He was a full participant in recent practices so perhaps he’s past the worst of it. But his limited availability coupled with Paul’s injury thins out the running back room rather quickly. It helps that Kenny McIntosh had a stellar camp and Daijun Edwards seems very dependable.

Injuries are a part of football. How Georgia goes about managing the workloads of its skill players will be fascinating to watch during the course of the season, especially with what happened to Alabama at the end of the 2022 season. Winner: 2021 signees On the defensive side of the ball, a number of second-year players will be stepping into bigger roles. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Smael Mondon, Jamon Dumas-Johnson Kamari Lassiter and Javon Bullward could all start for Georgia against the Ducks. Brock Vandagriff, Nyland Green, Amarius Mims, Jared Wilson and Xavian Sorey all also made big strides during the month of August. This class came to Georgia under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, entering college football in less-than-ideal circumstances. The two obvious freshman standouts last year were Bowers and AD Mitchell. As exciting as the progress of the other members in this class is, it very much feels like Mitchell and Bowers are once again going to lead the way for the 2021 recruiting class.

Bowers makes things look effortless while Mitchell has gotten noticeably bigger and seems primed to further emerge as a legitimate go-to wide receiver. “I would say I’m more comfortable because last year, I was still trying to pick up the playbook as I’m going through fall camp. Now I basically have that down,” Mitchell said. “Once you get that down, the game slows down for you a little bit. You’re able to think about how you’re going to execute the plays. Versus getting lined up and being like, ‘oh snap, do I have this route, do I block?’ Everything was going fast last year.” It shouldn’t come as a surprise that these second-year players are more comfortable and making improvements this year. That’s natural as players progress through college. It comes at a key time for the Bulldogs as well, given all they have to replace from last year’s team. Loser: Skill position recruiting The Anthony Evans decision on Friday continued a tough trend for Georgia this summer. The Bulldogs have swung and whiffed on players at quarterback, running back and wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

