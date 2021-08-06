Georgia football fall practice live updates, injury notes and position battles

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) during the Bulldogs’ practice session in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh
The Georgia football team begins fall practices on Friday. Below are the latest live updates, injury notes and thoughts on some of the key position battles for the 2021 season.

Georgia figures to be one of the top teams in the country entering the 2021 season, as it brings back quarterback JT Daniels along with a number of key contributors from the 2020 team.

Position: Wide receiver

Names to know: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Justin Robinson, Arik Gilbert, Adonai Mitchell

Position: Left tackle/right guard

Names to know: Xavier Truss, Tate Ratledge. Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer will be starters for Georgia but where depends on how things develop with Truss and Ratledge.

Position: Inside linebacker

Names to know: Quay Walker, Channing Tindall

Position: Cornerback

Names to know: Derion Kendrick, Jalen Kimber, Kelee Ringo, Ameer Speed, Nyland Green

