Georgia football fall practice live updates, injury notes and position battles
The Georgia football team begins fall practices on Friday. Below are the latest live updates, injury notes and thoughts on some of the key position battles for the 2021 season.
Georgia figures to be one of the top teams in the country entering the 2021 season, as it brings back quarterback JT Daniels along with a number of key contributors from the 2020 team.
Position: Wide receiver
Names to know: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Justin Robinson, Arik Gilbert, Adonai Mitchell
Position: Left tackle/right guard
Names to know: Xavier Truss, Tate Ratledge. Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer will be starters for Georgia but where depends on how things develop with Truss and Ratledge.
Position: Inside linebacker
Names to know: Quay Walker, Channing Tindall
Position: Cornerback
Names to know: Derion Kendrick, Jalen Kimber, Kelee Ringo, Ameer Speed, Nyland Green
