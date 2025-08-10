ATHENS — Georgia held its first fall scrimmage on Saturday, and according to reports from some of those in attendance, it had a typical look about it.

That is to say, a mixed bag, with the Bulldogs possessing enough defensive talent to keep the offense inconsistent, even as some impressive plays were made.

Kirby Smart will address the media next week with a report that promises to indicate as much, as he looks to utilize scrimmages for talent evaluation.

Quarterback Gunner Stockton made some nice throws, according to onlookers in attendance — the media was not allowed to watch first-hand — but it was the case of another slow start and the first-team offense struggling to get into the end zone.

RELATED: 5 players to watch for in Scrimmage One

A touchdown pass from Ryan Puglisi to a well-covered Noah Thomas in the end zone was among the highlights noted, onlookers commenting on the variety of throws Puglisi was able to make with his strong arm.

Stockton is the more adept of the two running and knowing the offense, and also offers the ability to extend plays and make yardage on the ground when needed.

Third-team quarterback Ryan Montgomery opened some eyes with his ability to manage the team and make plays, albeit, it was not against the first-team defense.

But for Montgomery, who injured his knee at the start of his senior season in Findlay, Ohio, and missed UGA spring drills, it was a promising audition.

Zachariah Branch looked liked everything that was expected when UGA paid to get him out of the transfer portal, ON3 Sports having reported the USC receiver to have a valuation of more than $1 million.

Branch put a move on talented Georgia safety KJ Bolden on one play that left the onlookers impressed with his open-field quickness and running ability.

Bolden, it should be noted, was otherwise sound and all over the field defensively.

Tailback Chauncey Bowens was another impressive performer, showing a blend of speed and power with his 225-pound frame.

Tailback Rod Robinson also had an impressive run, while Nate Frazier saw limited snaps, and freshman Bo Walker was not afforded any real space to break loose on his handoffs.

Illinois transfer Josh McCray did not take part in the scrimmage and was seen running in the end zone. Smart said the 240-pound McCray was ill last week, and it appeared he was still not back to 100 percent.

Cornerback Ellis Robinson IV made plenty of plays on defense in coverage, grabbing one impressive interception while rotating first-team reps with Daniel Harris.

It appears the competition for the starting spot opposite of Daylen Everette will carry into the season with Robinson looking and playing more physical than last season.

Freshman defensive lineman Elijah Griffin rotated in with the first-team line and lived up to his hype, showing his power and speed.

Christian Miller, however, was the most un-blockable, per onlookers, showing the sort of play-making and leadership that Smart said last week he expected from the veteran.

Tight ends Lawson Luckie, Jaden Reddell and Ethan Barbour all had good days catching the football, while veteran Oscar Delp had a ball go off of his hands and get intercepted.

Freshman receivers CJ Wiley and Tayln Taylor both flashed, playing well enough for those watching to believe they will factor into the game plan along with veterans Branch, Thomas and Colbie Young.

London Humphreys also looked strong, particularly on a downfield catch on one of Stockton’s well-thrown passes.

The offensive line looked solid and got enough of a push to convert on some short-yardage run situations, though it was hardly perfect against Georgia’s talented defensive line.

It’s safe to say that, based on the onlookers’ reports, Smart will be able to provide plenty of direction as the team works to polish up for the Aug. 30 opening game against Marshall.

It’s important to note that Smart doesn’t script the Georgia scrimmages to be pretty, so much as challenge the players to compete and while exposing areas of the team that need improvement.