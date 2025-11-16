clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Steve Sarkisian: Georgia dealt Texas ‘disaster’ in fourth quarter of 35-10 …
ATHENS — Steve Sarkisian accurately summed up the fourth quarter as “a disaster” for his Texas football team in its 35-10 loss to Georgia on Saturday night.
Mike Griffith
Gunner Stockton ‘keeps getting better’, making Georgia football all the …
ATHENS — For the second year in a row, Gunner Stockton did not finish Georgia’s game against Texas at quarterback.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart explains why Georgia football always plays its best against …
ATHENS — Being a physically tough team matters deeply to Kirby Smart.
Connor Riley
Onside kick call even surprised Georgia players: ‘I was an idiot if it …
ATHENS — Not even Georgia’s players knew that Kirby Smart had called an onside kick with the Bulldogs leading 21-10 in the fourth quarter.
Connor Riley
3 things: Georgia pulls away for 35-10 win over Texas, dominates 4th …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart put the game in Gunner Stockton’s hands, and the Georgia quarterback delivered.
Mike Griffith
