clock icon
clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Profile
Profile
Email
Email
Twitter
Visit our Twitter page.
Youtube
Visit our Youtube page.
Share
Facebook
Visit our Facebook page.
Twitter
Share on Twitter
Reddit
Share on Reddit
Email
Email
Link
Copy link
Article
Article
Latest Football
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
3 hours ago
Georgia knows what to expect with Georgia Tech: ‘It’s going to be a war’
ATHENS — Kirby Smart didn’t spend much time speaking about Georgia’s 35-3 win over Charlotte on Saturday.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
13 hours ago
Everything Kirby Smart said after Georgia beats down ‘not as quality’ …
ATHENS — Victory was never in doubt for Georgia on Saturday. The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on four of their first five drives and held a 28-3 lead at halftime.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
15 hours ago
Bo Walker, Georgia freshmen make the most of their playing time in …
ATHENS — Georgia running back Nate Frazier scored two touchdowns on Saturday, staking the Bulldogs to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
16 hours ago
Kirby Smart explains absence of two offensive line starters against …
ATHENS — Georgia was not playing with its full complement of players against Charlotte.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
16 hours ago
3 things: Georgia tops Charlotte 35-3, turns to ‘tough prep’ for Georgia …
ATHENS — Georgia’s 35-3 win over Charlotte wasn’t perfect, but it wasn’t supposed to be, as Kirby Smart substituted early and often on Senior Day.
Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment