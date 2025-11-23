clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.
ArticleArticle Latest Football
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia knows what to expect with Georgia Tech: ‘It’s going to be a war’
ATHENS — Kirby Smart didn’t spend much time speaking about Georgia’s 35-3 win over Charlotte on Saturday.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Everything Kirby Smart said after Georgia beats down ‘not as quality’ …
ATHENS — Victory was never in doubt for Georgia on Saturday. The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on four of their first five drives and held a 28-3 lead at halftime.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Bo Walker, Georgia freshmen make the most of their playing time in …
ATHENS — Georgia running back Nate Frazier scored two touchdowns on Saturday, staking the Bulldogs to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart explains absence of two offensive line starters against …
ATHENS — Georgia was not playing with its full complement of players against Charlotte.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
3 things: Georgia tops Charlotte 35-3, turns to ‘tough prep’ for Georgia …
ATHENS — Georgia’s 35-3 win over Charlotte wasn’t perfect, but it wasn’t supposed to be, as Kirby Smart substituted early and often on Senior Day.
Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment