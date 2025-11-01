The No. 5 Georgia football team will take on the Florida Gators in a Week 10 college football game. Below you can find live updates, injury news, highlights and the score for the Week 10 game.

Both Georgia and Florida were off last week. The Bulldogs beat Ole Miss in their most recent game. Saturday’s game will be the last played in Jacksonville until 2028 due to stadium renovations.

Georgia football Florida live updates, score, highlights for Week 10 game

1:30 p.m. ET update: Georgia’s offensive line could be primed for a big day on Saturday, as the Bulldogs are healthy for the first time all season.

Georgia did not have an offensive lineman on the injury report all week, giving Georgia the chance to field its best possible offensive line.

The Bulldogs started Monroe Freeling at left tackle, Micah Morris at left guard, Drew Bobo at center, Dontrell Glover at right guard and Earnest Greene at right tackle.

Georgia has rushed for at least 180 yards in all but one game this season. Georgia will face a stout Florida front that is missing some key contributors.

The Gators will also be without their leading wide receiver in Venrell Brown.

A final availability report will be put out at 2 p.m. ET.

Georgia football injury report for Florida

WR Colbie Young — leg — out

WR Talyn Taylor — collarbone — out

DB Kyron Jones — foot — out

TE Ethan Barbour — ankle — out

DB Ondre Evans — knee — out

Georgia football-Florida game time for Week 10 game

The Georgia football-Florida game will start at 3:40 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 1.

Georgia football-Florida TV channel for Week 10 game

The Georgia football-Florida game will be broadcast on ABC. Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George will broadcast the game.

Georgia football-Florida: How to watch online, stream Week 10 game

The Georgia football-Florida game will be streamed using the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game. You will need a subscription to watch.

How can I watch Georgia football-Florida if I have YouTube TV?

It is worth noting that the game will not be carried on Youtube TV due to a carriage dispute between Disney and Google. If that is your television provider, you should make alternate plans to watch the game.

Georgia football-Florida: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 10 game

Georgia football is a 7-point favorite against Florida. The over/under for the game is 50.5. Georgia is 3-4 against the spread this year.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Florida

Opening statement...

“Alright guys, got back last night and getting ready to fire back up after a couple days off for this big Georgia-Florida game. Excited again to go to Jacksonville and play in an awesome venue. It’s very unique to have the neutral site and have split crowd and every year we go and play in it. It’s very different than the SEC home-away atmosphere. It’s kinda weird because it sits right there in the middle. It can be loud both ways. It’s kinda a momentum game. Whoever’s crowd is into it at that time or who has the momentum. But our guys are back and ready to get to work.”

On DJ Lagway’s performances...

“He’s a really bright player, got a bright future, great arm talent, got an ability to process information quickly, get ball out on RPOs. Really hard to tackle when it comes to, if you do get through on the rush, if you ever get through, now I gotta finish. Finishing on a guy that size is harder than you think, in terms of his escapability and ability to lengthen plays and do things. He’s done a good job. He’s improved. We watched him grow before our eyes last year and this year, and he’s surrounded by a really talented group of wideouts and a really talented offensive line. They’re physical on the offensive line. It seems like they’ve got guys that’ve been playing there for a while, and that complements his style very well.”

On new Florida offensive play-callers’ backgrounds...

“I don’t know that we have time to dig deep enough into the weeds that you’d have to dig all the way into. I mean, obviously Billy Gonzales will have an impact on that, as well. He’s been around some really good offensive staffs and has some things he believes in. They have, you don’t change or overhaul your entire offense in that short of time. There’s definitely ways to change it up, in terms of going faster, tempoing, allowing guys to make plays and go with tempo. They’ve used tempo quite a bit this year, and I’d expect them to continue to do that, to be in attack mode and try to take advantage of some of the things they’ve seen on tape versus us.”

On challenges of playing a team with an interim coach...

“Don’t know that I know that. I mean, you’re just asking what challenges. There’s probably challenges. There’s probably advantages. There’s a new voice. Sometimes new energy, sometimes change brings about a spark. I’m sure they’ll change some things up and, not in any disrespect in any way to what Billy did, sometimes when you bring somebody in there’s new juice there. I don’t know the challenges it would present. I haven’t been part of that.”