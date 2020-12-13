Saturday was a great day to be a Georgia Bulldog. And there were a couple of different reasons for that.

First, the No. 9 Bulldogs came away with a huge win over No. 25 Missouri. The Bulldogs put up a season-best 49 points and 615 yards of offense in less than ideal weather conditions.

The win moves Georgia to 7-2 on the season and showed that Georgia can be a force when it is clicking on all cylinders as it did against the Tigers.

” I thought Monday and Tuesday were two of the best practices of the entire year,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “They had a lot of juice and energy. For whatever reason, coming off the break it actually helped them a lot with that and gave them a lot of juice and energy and it carried over.”

Whether it be the continued excellence from quarterback JT Daniels to the big-time performance from George Pickens, a number of players, media members and fans were gushing over the result.

That George Pickens guy is pretty good — JT Daniels (@jtdaniels06) December 12, 2020

George Pickens is a Magician …..TOUCHDOWN!!!!!!🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/XCtVjlYRV2 — 🔑LEE Ring🐶 (@HBTFD1) December 12, 2020

George Pickens finally has himself a QB. pic.twitter.com/4VaIBuRh9F — Georgia Sports Now (@GASportsNow) December 12, 2020

George Pickens doesn’t care about your pass interference pic.twitter.com/GQuG3Uo6fH — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 12, 2020

If Heath Ledger’s Joker were a football player, he’d be George Pickens. pic.twitter.com/ULmfVw9GnY — The Savage Pads Podcast (@savagepads) December 12, 2020

JT Daniels on 3rd Down. pic.twitter.com/LaWGjztBUb — D. Ligon (@d_ligon2) December 12, 2020

My name is JT Daniels you killed my father prepare to die pic.twitter.com/FBfTBy0GcO — PMT memes (@PardonMyMeme) December 12, 2020

Stop playing with me! https://t.co/t4VawwqaLO — Eric Stokes Jr (@_jamane_) December 13, 2020

Daniels threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, with Pickens catching two of those. The sophomore wide receiver had his best game of the season, as he caught five passes for 126 yards.

“George, every time you don’t think he can catch it, he catches it. He finds a way to get the ball and catch it,” Smart said. “He’s so good at adjusting the ball to his body and catching it. A lot of times he ends up covered just because he doesn’t necessarily release the right way but he wins the 1-on-1.”

Georgia does have another game scheduled for this coming weekend as the Bulldogs are set to play Vanderbilt. The game against the Commodores gives Georgia a chance to finish out the regular season on a four-game winning streak. It also should help its chances of playing in a New Years Six bowl game.

And the Bulldogs got some very good news on that front on Saturday also as their rival Florida Gators lost at home to an undermanned LSU team.

Going into the game, Florida still controlled its own playoff fate. Had the Gators between LSU and then Alabama in the SEC championship game, Florida likely would’ve been playoff bound.

Instead, the Gators gave up 37 points to a team led by a quarterback who was making his first career start. Kyle Trask was intercepted twice, with one of those being returned for a touchdown.

Late in the game, Florida appeared to get a much-needed stop. But Florida cornerback Marco Wilson threw an LSU player’s shoe, giving the Tigers a fresh set of downs. LSU turned that into a 57-yard field goal from Cade York, and Florida was unable to answer as it missed a 51-yard field goal on the game’s final play.

And the internet had a good bit of fun with the Gators after the stunning loss.

THE SHOE THROW THAT GAVE LSU THE 1ST DOWN pic.twitter.com/aljNZTxLYi — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 13, 2020

Difference in arrogant coaching?? CKS acknowledged when Pickens made a bone head move by squirting the water bottle on a player costing us 15yds.. MULLEN acted like it didn't happen.. Less about the kid, MORE about the lack of discipline from the head.. Chose ur coaches wisely — Chris Milton (@fatherofballers) December 13, 2020

You know it’s a weird college football night when you’re scrolling through twitter and every tweet is a gif of Austin Powers or George W Bush — Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) December 13, 2020

This is all I could think about when I saw this man Marco Wilson throw a cleat 30 yards downfield 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DqNyN8ezVi — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinSI) December 13, 2020

1. Good for LSU and Coach O. That’s a massive win for him given everything that’s gone on the past week

2. This is huge for Georgia potentially not playing in the Peach Bowl and getting into the Cotton Bowl or Orange Bowl to play a Power 5 team — Connor Riley (@Kconnorriley) December 13, 2020

An #LSU staff member delivered Kole Taylor a message after the game: "We are going to put your cleat in the hall of fame." — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 13, 2020

Cade York for Heisman pic.twitter.com/VytstybxGN — Barstool UGA (@ugabarstool) December 13, 2020

Hang it in the Louvre, Skinny. Hang it in the Louvre. https://t.co/DlWk1vOzT4 — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) December 13, 2020

pic.twitter.com/Qxs4VvsI89 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) December 13, 2020

Personally my favorite part of this is that it means Georgia is technically co-SEC East champions this year, we just get to play Vanderbilt next week instead of Bama — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) December 13, 2020

How improbable was LSU’s win over Florida? 23 point dog. Should have been more. Down top 3 WRs

TE opts out

3rd string QB

Top CB can’t play

Lose top 2 RB’s during game

Lose other CB targeting in first quarter, ejected 46 scholarship players at end take out Heisman fav at home — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 13, 2020

Beyond just the satisfaction of seeing Florida lose, the possibility now exists for Georgia to find itself in a better bowl game. Should Florida lose to Alabama this weekend in the SEC championship game, the Gators would have an 8-3 record. Georgia gets a winless Vanderbilt team.

This possibly opens the door for Georgia to find itself in either the Orange Bowl or the Cotton Bowl against a Power 5 opponent. Prior to this weekend, it was largely expected that the Bulldogs would face Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.

It’s been a wild and uneasy season of college football. But Saturday was a reminder of how great it can be when you just so happen to have one of those magical weekends.

