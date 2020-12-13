Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.
Cassie Florido
Georgia and Kirby Smart are now 7-2 on the season.

Social media thrilled with Georgia’s big win, Florida’s stunning loss

Connor Riley
Connor Riley

Saturday was a great day to be a Georgia Bulldog. And there were a couple of different reasons for that.

First, the No. 9 Bulldogs came away with a huge win over No. 25 Missouri. The Bulldogs put up a season-best 49 points and 615 yards of offense in less than ideal weather conditions.

The win moves Georgia to 7-2 on the season and showed that Georgia can be a force when it is clicking on all cylinders as it did against the Tigers.

” I thought Monday and Tuesday were two of the best practices of the entire year,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “They had a lot of juice and energy. For whatever reason, coming off the break it actually helped them a lot with that and gave them a lot of juice and energy and it carried over.”

Whether it be the continued excellence from quarterback JT Daniels to the big-time performance from George Pickens, a number of players, media members and fans were gushing over the result.

Daniels threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, with Pickens catching two of those. The sophomore wide receiver had his best game of the season, as he caught five passes for 126 yards.

“George, every time you don’t think he can catch it, he catches it. He finds a way to get the ball and catch it,” Smart said. “He’s so good at adjusting the ball to his body and catching it. A lot of times he ends up covered just because he doesn’t necessarily release the right way but he wins the 1-on-1.”

Georgia does have another game scheduled for this coming weekend as the Bulldogs are set to play Vanderbilt. The game against the Commodores gives Georgia a chance to finish out the regular season on a four-game winning streak. It also should help its chances of playing in a New Years Six bowl game.

And the Bulldogs got some very good news on that front on Saturday also as their rival Florida Gators lost at home to an undermanned LSU team.

Going into the game, Florida still controlled its own playoff fate. Had the Gators between LSU and then Alabama in the SEC championship game, Florida likely would’ve been playoff bound.

Instead, the Gators gave up 37 points to a team led by a quarterback who was making his first career start. Kyle Trask was intercepted twice, with one of those being returned for a touchdown.

Late in the game, Florida appeared to get a much-needed stop. But Florida cornerback Marco Wilson threw an LSU player’s shoe, giving the Tigers a fresh set of downs. LSU turned that into a 57-yard field goal from Cade York, and Florida was unable to answer as it missed a 51-yard field goal on the game’s final play.

And the internet had a good bit of fun with the Gators after the stunning loss.

Beyond just the satisfaction of seeing Florida lose, the possibility now exists for Georgia to find itself in a better bowl game. Should Florida lose to Alabama this weekend in the SEC championship game, the Gators would have an 8-3 record. Georgia gets a winless Vanderbilt team.

This possibly opens the door for Georgia to find itself in either the Orange Bowl or the Cotton Bowl against a Power 5 opponent. Prior to this weekend, it was largely expected that the Bulldogs would face Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.

It’s been a wild and uneasy season of college football. But Saturday was a reminder of how great it can be when you just so happen to have one of those magical weekends.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

NEXT Georgia football SEC Week 12 roundup: What DawgNation needs to know
We have a new way to comment on our DawgNation stories. To do so, you must be a registered user on the DawgNation forum. If you haven’t registered, please go to the Forum homepage on DawgNation and look for “register” on the right side.
Comments by

Recent

view all

Popular

view all