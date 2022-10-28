Cormani McClain decision puts greater microscope on Georgia football-Florida recruiting gap
If you want to know why Georgia football is a 22.5-point favorite over Florida on Saturday, you only need to look back to the closing remarks made by Kirby Smart after last year’s 34-7 win over the Gators.
“If you don’t recruit, there’s no coach out there that can out-coach recruiting,” Smart said last season. “I don’t care who you are. The best coach to ever play the game better be a good recruiter because no coaching is going to out-coach players. Anybody will tell you that our defense is good because we have good players.”
Steps have been taken recently to help the recruiting possibility in Jacksonville this weekend. Yet in the eyes of Smart, you can tell it still isn’t enough to satiate his desires. Given Georgia is recruiting major targets such as Samuel M’Pemba, Damon Wilson and Jacksonville native Jordan Hall, the Bulldogs would very much want another chance to impress those uncommitted prospects.
Instead, Georgia will have to wait a week to host them for a game against Tennessee. That game should have a visitor’s list as long as any in the country.
For Florida, maybe the recent recruiting struggles might make them more open to moving the game than their current administration has indicated.
“We’re allowed to use tickets, but we can’t host them,” Smart said. “We can’t do anything. So I never understood -- I never understand -- what would we do with them? We can’t legally see them. We can’t talk to them, we can’t host them. Visit with them. We can say, There’s a ticket at the gate. Enjoy the game. So that’s, really, all we can do. We’ll do that. We’ll have some kids go to the game.”
What Georgia football-Florida game means from a recruiting perspective
UGA News
