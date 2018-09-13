Georgia football game isn’t the only UGA sporting event altered by Hurricane Florence
Georgia football game time moved due to Hurricane Florence
As you likely know by now, Georgia’s game against Middle Tennessee State has been moved from 7:15 p.m. ET to noon on Saturday. The game will also now air on ESPN News as opposed to ESPN2. The game can still be heard on the radio on WSB 95.5 FM and 750 AM.
But the football game isn’t the only sporting event that has been changed due to the hurricane. The Georgia soccer team canceled its game against Murray State on Sunday due to the storm. The Bulldogs will however still take on Arkansas on Thursday night at the Turner Soccer Complex. Admission for the game is free and it begins at 7 p.m. This is the first SEC game of the season for Georgia.
The volleyball team will also still play its game against Georgia Tech on Friday, as the team still intends to travel to Atlanta to take on the Yellow Jackets. Then on Saturday, Georgia will take on NC State, and that game will also be played in Atlanta. The Bulldogs have gotten off to a great start this season as they are 8-1 headed into their final two non-conference games.
Two Georgia boosters drive cross country to help Mike Bobo
Last weekend, former Georgia coach Mike Bobo got a great gift as his team picked up its first win of the season, as it took down Arkansas. Then this week he got another gift, this one from two Georgia football boosters.
At his press conference on Wednesday, Bobo told a story of how two Georgia boosters drove across the country to give him a carved wooden cane.
Bobo will get another chance to add an SEC win to his mantle, as the Rams take on Florida this week in Gainesville, Fla. That game is scheduled for a 4 p.m. kickoff and can be seen on the SEC Network.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart shared some of the words he had for Bobo after the former Georgia offensive coordinator picked up his first win of the season.
I texted him and told him, ‘You better never count a Bobo out.’ I’ve been in many a battles with him – against him and with him,” Smart said on Tuesday. “Lifelong friend, growing up right down the road from him. Seeing what he’s endured and what his family’s endured. Amazing. To go through two losses that he had, and then come back and beat an SEC opponent when at some points in the game, they were 99 percent probable to lose, by the ESPN stats. He comes back and wins. And seeing him with his dad afterwards, and getting to see him hug his son, that’s just really what it’s all about. You don’t ever count him out, I can promise you that. He’s a great football coach and a really good person.”
Another honor for Rodrigo Blankenship
Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship has been racking up the awards this week. In addition to being named a Georgia Player of the Week and the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week, as the junior kicker is now a member of the 2018 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team on Thursday. Blankenship is one of 11 players from the FBS to be selected based on their work in the community.
Blankenship gives Georgia 19 all-time members of the Good Works Team, which is the most in the country. The team was first founded in 1992, and Blankenship makes it five consecutive seasons that a member of Georgia’s football team has been named to the team. Past members include Chris Conley, Malcolm Mitchell and DJ Shockley.
