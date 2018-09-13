Georgia football game isn’t the only UGA sporting event altered by Hurricane Florence

Around the Dawg House will bring you daily updates from what people and publications are saying about Georgia, from inside and outside of Athens. Georgia football game time moved due to Hurricane Florence As you likely know by now, Georgia’s game against Middle Tennessee State has been moved from 7:15 p.m. ET to noon on Saturday. The game will also now air on ESPN News as opposed to ESPN2. The game can still be heard on the radio on WSB 95.5 FM and 750 AM. But the football game isn’t the only sporting event that has been changed due to the hurricane. The Georgia soccer team canceled its game against Murray State on Sunday due to the storm. The Bulldogs will however still take on Arkansas on Thursday night at the Turner Soccer Complex. Admission for the game is free and it begins at 7 p.m. This is the first SEC game of the season for Georgia.

The volleyball team will also still play its game against Georgia Tech on Friday, as the team still intends to travel to Atlanta to take on the Yellow Jackets. Then on Saturday, Georgia will take on NC State, and that game will also be played in Atlanta. The Bulldogs have gotten off to a great start this season as they are 8-1 headed into their final two non-conference games. Two Georgia boosters drive cross country to help Mike Bobo Last weekend, former Georgia coach Mike Bobo got a great gift as his team picked up its first win of the season, as it took down Arkansas. Then this week he got another gift, this one from two Georgia football boosters. At his press conference on Wednesday, Bobo told a story of how two Georgia boosters drove across the country to give him a carved wooden cane.