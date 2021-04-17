RECAP: JT Daniels wins QB shootout with Carson Beck in G-Day Game

Welcome to the G-Day Live Blog, where the game’s scores, injuries and news will be updated throughout the afternoon.

ATHENS — Georgia quarterback JT Daniels threw for 324 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead the first-team offense (RED TEAM) over the first-team defense (BLACK TEAM).

“It was a great day I think for everyone, offense, defense and both teams,” Daniels told the SEC Network after throwing touchdown passes to Adonai Mitchell, Demetris Robertson and Kearis Jackson.

“I’m proud of how a lot of the guys competed., a lot of the younger wideouts and younger DBs,” Daniels said. “You saw (cornerbacks) Jalen Kimber today and Kelee Ringo, and younger guys like (receivers) Adonai Mitchell and older guys like Demetris Robertson play well.”

ESPN analyst Jordan Rodgers left impressed.

“It was a little bit of a slow start, but (Daniels) showed you everything you wanted to see,” Rodgers said. “They didn’t show much (offense) today, but we didn’t expect them to show much.”

Mitchell was targeted 13 times, catching 7 passes for 105 yards including a 24-yard touchdown. Robertson hauled in 4 passes for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Tailback Zamir White had 28 yards rushing and a touchdown rushing to go along with his 50 yards receiving

Carson Beck led the second-team offense (BLACK TEAM) with a 22-of-31 passing performance for 236 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

FOURTH QUARTER

RED 28, BLACK 23, 0:22: Jaylen Johnson 10-yard pass from Carson Beck (Jack Podlesny kick).

RED 28, BLACK 16, 0:52: Demetris Robertson 59-yard pass from JT Daniels (Jake Camarda kick).

RED 21, BLACK 1, 2:22: Darnell Washington 13-yard pass from Carson Beck (Conversion pass fails).

THIRD QUARTER

RED 21, BLACK 10, 0:48: Kearis Jackson 9-yard pass from JT Daniels (Jake Camarda kick). Big play: James Cook 38-yard catch from JT Daniels.

HALFTIME

SECOND QUARTER

RED 14, BLACK 10, 0:00: Adonai Mitchell 24-yard pass from JT Daniels (Jake Camarda kick). Big play: Adonai Mitchell 12-yard catch to convert third down.

BLACK 10, RED 7, 1:25: Jack Podlesny 35-yard field goal. Big play: Brock Bowers 25-yard catch from Carson Beck on third down.

RED 7, BLACK 7, 2:43: Zamir White 2-yard run (Jake Camarda kick). Big play: Stetson Bennett to Kearis Jackson for 29 yards. Bennett 3-of-3 passing for 58 yards on drive.

• Jake Camarda missed 44-yard field goal on JT Daniels’ third offensive series with starting offense. Daniels 8-of-14, 69 yards. UGA has three dropped passes.

FIRST QUARTER

BLACK 7, RED 0, 3:22: Kendall Milton 8-yard run (Jack Podlesny kick). Big Play: Darnell Washington 51-yard catch from Carson Beck.

• Jake Camarda missed 42-yard field goal on opening drive.

• JT Daniels 5-of-7 passing for 39 yards on opening drive

Starting offensive line: LT Xavier Truss, LT Justin Shaffer, C Warren Ericson, RG Tate Ratledge, RT Warren McClendon

Second-team offensive line: LT Amarius Mims, LG Clay Webb, C Sedrick Van Pran, RG Owen Condon, RT Broderick Jones.

Starting secondary: CB Jalen Kimber, CB Ameer Speed, Star Latavious Brini, Safety Christopher Smith, Safety Lewis Cine.

Kirby Says

“The players are excited they get to get out and compete and do it in a great atmosphere,” Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said this week on 680 The Fan. “You only get to go to Sanford Stadium so many times a year, and we don’t practice there so it’s one of our three (scrimmages) we get to have in the stadium.

“I know they are excited for the fan base to come out and support them and we’re hoping for some good other.”

Georgia released the rosters for the Red Team and Black Team (below), with the game slated to kickoff at 2 p.m. and be streamed online by the SEC Network.

Quarterback JT Daniels will lead the Red Team, which consists of the first-team offense and the second-team defense. Quarterback Stetson Bennett will also be on the Red Team.

The black team is led by defensive stars Lewis Cine and Jordan Davis and features quarterbacks Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff.

There will be 15-minute quarters with a running clock except after scores, penalties, changes of possession and the last three minutes of each half. There will be a 12-minute halftime period.

Among the players not expected to play in the game are: George Pickens (knee), Jermaine Burton (hyperextended knee) Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle), Dominick Blaylock (knee), Justin Robinson (knee), Micah Morris (labrum) Kenny McIntosh (elbow), Nakobe Dean (labrum), Julian Rochester (knee).

RED TEAM

BLACK TEAM