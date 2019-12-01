Social media sounds off on George Pickens, previews Georgia-LSU SEC championship game

The Georgia Bulldogs picked up a 52-7 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday to wrap up its regular season with an 11-1 record. But the massive win is hardly what anyone was talking about after the game.

The biggest social media talking point was the actions of freshman wide receiver George Pickens. He was suspended during the first half due to a violation of team rules. He then scored a touchdown in the third quarter and really helped open up the Georgia offense.