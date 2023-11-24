The Georgia football team takes on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a Week 13 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds as well as how to watch the game online.

Georgia is 11-0 an enters the game as the No.1 ranked team in the country. The Bulldogs have won six straight games against rival Georgia Tech.

Georgia football-Georgia Tech game time for Week 13 game

The Georgia football-Georgia Tech game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday, November 25.

Georgia football-Georgia Tech TV channel for Week 13 game

The Georgia football-Georgia Tech game can be seen on ABC. Sean McDounugh, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath will be calling the game.

Georgia football-Georgia Tech how to watch online, stream Week 13 game

The Georgia football-Georgia Tech game can be streamed via the WatchESPN app. Click here to stream the game.

Georgia football-Georgia Tech odds for Week 13 game

Georgia football is a 24-point favorite over Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs are 4-6-1 against the spread this season. The over/under for the game is 60.5.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Georgia Tech for Week 13 game

On the difference in Georgia Tech this year and on Haynes King...

“They’ve won games because they’re playing good football. No. 1, they’ve done a good job upgrading talent. He understands what it takes to win at Tech, what kind of players to go recruit. I think as he gets recruiting classes in there, he’s not going to do anything but get better. But when you’ve got an offensive line coach as a head coach, you’re going to have a physical, tough team. That’s No. 1. Haynes King is like that. He’s fast. He’s athletic. We’ve got several coaches that came from the Texas area that talk about his athleticism in high school, and you see it on tape. Buster’s done an unbelievable job with him, and he utilizes his entire skill set. These guys know how to run the football now. They are really good at running the football. They find best runs available, scheme runs, quarterback runs, unbalanced runs. Good backs, really tough O-line. It’s a day’s work when you go to play these guys with the way they play in terms of toughness and those things. That’s what’s allowed them to win is they have identity.”

On the Georgia Tech scoring offense...

“I talked about it a little bit earlier. They have a quarterback that can run the ball, which gets you an extra hat in there. He’s really fast and really athletic, who happens to throw the ball really well too, and he has speed on the perimeter. They’ve gone out and gotten some really good, fast receivers, some through the portal, some through the high school ranks that are playing at a really high level. They know what they’re doing in the run game. They know how to attack you, where to attack you. They understand it and have good backs. Same questions you have against our offense. When you have people who know what they’re doing, and they have good players doing it, they become really hard to stop. They are really good offensively.”

On what advantages Smart has as an alum of the team he coaches...

“I think an understanding of the academic world, navigating the campus, knowing what’s going on on campus. You know, the alumni base, which is a part of fundraising, the letterman base in terms of the guys you played with plus the guys that played before you and the guys that played after you and in between. There’s a connection there. It’s not that you can’t have it if you didn’t play there, but it certainly puts you a little bit ahead.”