Georgia football-Georgia Tech game time, TV Network for Week 14 game announced
The Georgia Bulldogs conclude their regular season on Saturday, Nov. 30 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The game now has a game time and TV Network for the rivalry game known as “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.”
The week 14 contest between the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets is set for a 12 p.m. start time. ABC will broadcast the game.
The Georgia-Texas A&M game is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS. Georgia Tech plays NC State this Thursday.
Game time: 12 p.m.
TV Network: ABC
