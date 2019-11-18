Georgia football-Georgia Tech game time, TV Network for Week 14 game announced

Georgia beat Georgia Tech 45-21 last season.
The Georgia Bulldogs conclude their regular season on Saturday, Nov. 30 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The game now has a game time and TV Network for the rivalry game known as “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.”

The week 14 contest between the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets is set for a 12 p.m. start time. ABC will broadcast the game.

The Georgia-Texas A&M game is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS. Georgia Tech plays NC State this Thursday.

Game time: 12 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

